Soundcore launches Select Pro speaker with 16-hour playtime at Rs 7,999

Soundcore has today extended its party speakers line up in India. The brand has announced the launch of ‘Select Pro’ party Speaker to bass up the festive cheer.

The Select Pro speaker is available to purchase via Flipkart at Rs 7,999. The product in black comes with an 18 months warranty.

Soundcore Select Pro Features

The new Soundcore speaker comes with 16-hour playtime, BassUp Technology, customizable sound & light. In addition, the Select Pro comes with a rugged design and is equipped with a handle on the top to carry the speakers around easily for the Diwali parties.

The newly launched speaker also comes with a PartyCast feature that synchronizes light and audio across all Soundcore audio devices giving the ultimate party vibes.

Further, Soundcore Select Pro comes with 30W output. Its BassUp Technology with two customized drivers and four passive radiators infuses tunes with a booming boost of bass. The speaker also features Customized EQ settings synced to the Soundcore app, taking sound customization up a notch.

Additionally, with a massive 6,700 mAh battery, the speaker enables a 16-hour long playtime. The Select Pro comes with Bluetooth V5 pairing and has a USB C charging outlet on the connectivity front.

Lastly, the speaker is fully waterproof with an IP-X7 rating, making it a perfect pick for pool and beach parties. Its PowerIQ charge-out technology juices up the phone while the user relaxes with some music.

Soundcore has a wide range of party speakers in India, including Soundcore Flare+, Rave Neo, and Rave Mini. The Rave series has always been the best seller since its launch.

Previously, Souncore announced the launch of its Saina Nehwal special edition TWS – Life Note E. The truly wireless earbuds come at a price of Rs 2,799. The product is paired with several key functionalities, including 32h playtime, 3 EQ modes, and big bass. Life Note E TWS comes with 18 months warranty and is available on Flipkart.