Soundcore Life Note E truly wireless earbuds launched

Soundcore by Anker, has today announced the launch of its Saina Nehwal special edition TWS – Life Note E. The truly wireless earbuds come at a price of Rs 2,799. They are now available on a launch price offer i.e Rs 1999.

The product is paired with several key functionalities, including 32h playtime, 3 EQ modes, and big bass. Life Note E TWS comes with 18 months warranty and is available on Flipkart.

Soundcore Life Note E Features

Life Note E true wireless earbuds come with oversized triple-layer 10mm drivers, to fuel powerful sound with 50% more bass. It also comes with the unique and signature 3 EQ Modes – Soundcore Signature, the default EQ that delivers well-balanced sound with realistic mids, soaring treble and rich bass, while Bass Booster enhances bass-heavy music by over 50%, and Podcast makes voices stand out clearly. To switch to a different mode, quickly press the right earbud 3 times and enjoy music, videos or more.

Soundcore Life Note E is equipped with an AI Algorithm to enhance voice pick up and ensure seamless calls. The ergonomically designed earbuds come with snug & secure fit. The tiny true wireless earbuds weigh just 0.16oz (4.6g), which is 10% lighter than standard earbuds.

The earbuds come with a carrying case that acts as a portable charger that extends the playback time of the earbuds by up to 32 hours, i.e., 4X times its normal capacity. The earbuds deliver up to 8 hours of music with a single charge.

Life Note E true wireless earbuds ensure one-step pairing and a single earbud mode & the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology for an ultra-stable connection. The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant, making them ideal for a variety of uses.

Speaking on the launch of the special edition, Saina Nehwal – Indian Professional Badminton Player, said, “I am very overwhelmed and thrilled to launch my first signature audio collection with one of the most loved audio brands of India – Soundcore by Anker. The product Life Note E resonates with today’s generation needs. It comes with new, fresh, and exciting power-packed features with no compromise on style. Easy on the pocket and heavy on tech, this product with Soundcore shall be a game-changer for the industry.”