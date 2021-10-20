Soundcore Life Note E truly wireless earbuds launched

HomeNewsSoundcore Life Note E truly wireless earbuds launched

Soundcore Life Note E Saina Nehwal special edition TWS have been launched today. The TWS come with 18 months warranty.

Soundcore by Anker, has today announced the launch of its Saina Nehwal special edition TWS – Life Note E. The truly wireless earbuds come at a price of Rs 2,799. They are now available on a launch price offer i.e Rs 1999.

The product is paired with several key functionalities, including 32h playtime, 3 EQ modes, and big bass. Life Note E TWS comes with 18 months warranty and is available on Flipkart.

Soundcore Life Note E Features

Life Note E true wireless earbuds come with oversized triple-layer 10mm drivers, to fuel powerful sound with 50% more bass. It also comes with the unique and signature 3 EQ Modes – Soundcore Signature, the default EQ that delivers well-balanced sound with realistic mids, soaring treble and rich bass, while Bass Booster enhances bass-heavy music by over 50%, and Podcast makes voices stand out clearly. To switch to a different mode, quickly press the right earbud 3 times and enjoy music, videos or more.

Soundcore Life Note E is equipped with an AI Algorithm to enhance voice pick up and ensure seamless calls. The ergonomically designed earbuds come with snug & secure fit. The tiny true wireless earbuds weigh just 0.16oz (4.6g), which is 10% lighter than standard earbuds.

The earbuds come with a carrying case that acts as a portable charger that extends the playback time of the earbuds by up to 32 hours, i.e., 4X times its normal capacity. The earbuds deliver up to 8 hours of music with a single charge.

Life Note E true wireless earbuds ensure one-step pairing and a single earbud mode & the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology for an ultra-stable connection. The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant, making them ideal for a variety of uses.

Speaking on the launch of the special edition, Saina Nehwal – Indian Professional Badminton Player, said, “I am very overwhelmed and thrilled to launch my first signature audio collection with one of the most loved audio brands of India – Soundcore by Anker. The product Life Note E resonates with today’s generation needs. It comes with new, fresh, and exciting power-packed features with no compromise on style. Easy on the pocket and heavy on tech, this product with Soundcore shall be a game-changer for the industry.”

