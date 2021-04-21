Advertisement

Soundcore by Anker launches Liberty Air 2 Pro

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2021 3:38 pm

The Liberty Air 2 Pro comes with ANC technology along with fast charging technology
Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today introduced the next generation TWS in its Liberty true-wireless earbuds line up, the Liberty Air 2 Pro, featuring advanced active noise-cancellation (ANC), transparency and PureNote driver technology. Priced at Rs 9,999 along with 18 months warranty, the product shall be available on Flipkart and very soon in Top retail chains in India. The Liberty Air 2 Pro will be available today in four colors including Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, and Crystal Pink. 

 

Anker says Soundcore engineers have developed PureNote driver technology, that utilizes 10 hardened nano layers to make up the 11mm driver in each earbud, offering accurate sound and clarity at all frequencies. The PureNote Driver Technology gets 45% boost to bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Soundcore then worked to tune the earbuds, both with ANC turned on and off, to make sure that music always sounded like artists originally intended.

 

Liberty Air 2 pro

The Liberty Air 2 Pro with its Multi – Mode ANC for day to day life,  offers users the ability to change between three noise cancellation modes including Transport mode, when needed to block out low frequency noises from airplanes, trains or city buses. 

 

Additionally, the Liberty Air 2 Pro also features Transparency mode with two different settings. Mode 1 is for total transparency which helps enhance all ambient sounds. This is ideal for runners and bicyclists that need to safely hear noises around them on a city street. The second transparency mode focuses on vocals to enhance voices in the immediate vicinity while simultaneously reducing background noise.

 

Liberty Air 2 pro

 

Using the updated Soundcore app, the Liberty Air 2 Pro, offers users HearID 2.0, the next generation in audio frequency customization. After performing a simple hearing test with the earbuds, the Liberty Air 2 Pro tunes the sound for the individual to ensure the best possible listening experience. 

 

Liberty Air 2 Pro supports Anker’s fast Charging technology - 10 minutes charging earbuds = 2 hours of playtime. The TWS, boasts an exceptionally long battery life of up to 26 hours without ANC and, 21 hour with ANC. Liberty Air2 Pro comes with Voice-assistant compatibility - Siri at launch, and other popular voice-assistants in the future. 

