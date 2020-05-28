Sony ZV-1 compact camera announced

The latest compact camera from Sony comes loaded with a host of interesting features.

Advertisement

Sony has today announced the launch of a new compact camera for vlogging. Dubbed as Sony ZV-1, the compact camera comes with a price tag of $799 and it will be available for purchase from June 2020.

The latest compact camera from Sony comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, the ZV-1 comes with a 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor. It features 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T lens that the brand claims creates background bokeh effect. It is loaded with a Bionz X image processor.

The ZV-1 is Sony’s first compact camera with a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, making it easier to compose your shots in selfie mode while connecting external audio accessories. It comes with two levels of background bokeh while recording. The camera comes with a new Background Defocus function that allows adjusting the optical aperture between more and less background defocusing blur without losing focus on the subject.

Advertisement

The company camera comes with new Face Priority autoexposure (AE) function that detects and prioritizes the subject’s face and adjusts the exposure to ensure the face is depicted at an ideal brightness in any environment. In addition, the camera features a new colour science that has been re-engineered to optimize skin tones for any subject in both still and video modes.

The camera comes with directional 3-capsule Mic which was designed for forward-directional audio capture, allowing for clear capture of the subject’s voice while minimizing background noise. ZV-1 also features an industry-standard mic jack (3.5mm) and Multi-Interface Shoe, making it easy to connect a wide range of external microphones.