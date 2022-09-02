Sony Xperia 5 IV launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, triple rear cameras

Sony has launched a new compact flagship in select regions called as the Xperia 5 IV. The device comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV has a price tag of EUR 1,049 (approx Rs 83,700) in Europe. In UK, the phone has been priced at GBP 949 (approx Rs 87,600), and in the US, it costs $999.99 (approx Rs 79,600). These prices are for the sole 8GB+ 128GB variant. It will come in Black, Ecru White, and Green colour options.

Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications

The Xperia 5 IV features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 240Hz motion blur rate. You also get DCI-P3 100% colour gamut, HDR support, and 10-bit tonal gradation. It also has Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is also expandable up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

The Xperia 5 IV features a triple camera setup that consists of three 12 megapixel Zeiss calibrated sensors. This includes the 24mm f/1.7 primary camera that has a 1/1.7 inch Exmor RS for mobile sensor, a 16mm f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens, and an 60mm f/2.4 telephoto zoom lens. On the front also you get another 12-megapixel f/2.0 sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with adaptive USB PD fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support. Additional features include Android 12 OS, fingerprint scanner for security, IP68 rating, full stage stereo speakers, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports Hi Res audio. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port (USB 3.2).