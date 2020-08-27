Advertisement

Sony Xperia 5 II will be announced on September 17

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 5:21 pm

Sony Xperia 5 II will be successor of Sony Xperia 5 was announced at the IFA 2019.
Sony will host a new product launch event on September 17 in which it is expected to announce its Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone. The original Sony Xperia 5 was announced at the IFA 2019 and Sony Xperia 5 II will be its successor.

The launch event will start at 9AM CEST (12:30 PM IST), and it will be live-streamed on Sony Xperia YouTube channel. Sony Xperia 5 II will reportedly feature Snapdragon 865 with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The other major specifications of the upcoming phone are not known at the moment.

Earlier in the day, we reported that Sony Xperia 5 II render has appeared online as per which the front panel of the phone comes with a single selfie shooter at the top panel along with an earpiece and plethora of sensors. The right side of the device comes with volume controls and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The base panel comes with a USB Type-C port, while the top panel will house a 3.5mm audio jack. The right panel has two buttons, out of which one could be used as a shutter button for the camera, while the use of another button is not known at the moment.

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced its new smartphone, the Xperia 8 Lite, in Japan. The device will be priced at 29,800 Yen for its sole 4GB+64GB model in the Japanese market. It comes in Black and White colours.

