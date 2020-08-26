Advertisement

Sony Xperia 8 Lite announced with dual-camera setup, 6.0-inches Full HD+ display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 12:14 pm

Sony Xperia 8 Lite runs on Android 9.0 Pie and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Sony has quietly announced Sony Xperia 8 Lite in the Japanese market today. The device will be priced at 29,800 Yen for its sole 4GB+64GB model in the Japanese market. It comes in Black and White colours.

 

Sony Xperia 8 Lite Specifications


Sony Xperia 8 Lite runs on Android 9.0 Pie and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Xperia 8 Lite features a 6.0-inches Full HD+ Triluminous LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset and backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage that could be further expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Xperia 8 Lite features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The Xperia 8 Lite is backed by a 2870mAh battery. On the connectivity front, both of them offer 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other key highlights of the device also include its IPX5/IPX8 waterproof certification, as well as IPX6 dustproof certification.

