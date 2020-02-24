  • 13:53 Feb 24, 2020

Advertisement

Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II renders, key specs leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2020 12:20 pm

Latest News

Key details of the Xperia 1II and Xperia 10 II have been leaked online.
Advertisement

Sony is all set to introduce a slew of smartphones during an online launch event. Now, just ahead of the official launch, key details of the Xperia 1II and Xperia 10 II have been leaked online. 

 

The renders and key specifications were posted by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers. The renders reveal that both the smartphones will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

Sony Xperia 1 II

 

Advertisement

The Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with Motion Blur Reduction, which is said to provide 90Hz refresh rate benefit. The display comes with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Black and Purple colour options. 

 

Xperia 1 II

 

On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with 16mm focal length, 1/2.6-inch sensor, dual-PD AF, 12-megapixel secondary shooter with 24mm focal length, 1/1.7-inch sensor, OIS, 12-megapixel third sensor with 70mm focal length, 1/3.4-inch sensor, PDAF OIS and a 3D ToF sensor. The rear camera comes with Zeiss lens with T-coating along with Real-time Eye AF, up to 240Fps AF/AE tracking burst.  For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with wireless charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with stereo front speaker with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate with 2360 Reality Audio. The phone runs on Android 10 it comes with DualShock 4 direct connection. It measures 166 x 72 x 7.9 mm and weighs 181 grams. 

 

Sony Xperia 10 II

 

The Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 6.-inch Full HD+ OLED display with video image optimisation. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Black and White colour options. 

 

Xperia 10 II

 

On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with 26mm focal length, PDAF, 8-megapixel secondary shooter with 52mm focal length and 8-megapixel third sensor with 16mm focal length. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 3,600mAh battery and it comes with wireless charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with Hi-Res Audio, LDAC and DSEE HX. The phone runs on Android 10. It measures 157 x 69 x 8.2 mm and weighs 151 grams.

Sony WH-H910N headphones launched in India for Rs 21,990

Sony Xperia 1.1 to feature 8K HDR video recording, Xperia 9 render leaked

Sony Xperia L4 goes official with triple rear cameras, 6.2-inch 21:9 display

Latest News from Sony

You might like this

Tags: Sony

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Poco X2 confirmed to receive the Android 11 OS update

Alleged Vivo Z6 gets certified with 6.57-inch FHD+ display, 8GB of RAM

Live: Realme X50 5G launching today

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Top 10 Facts about TikTok

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies