Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II renders, key specs leaked online

Key details of the Xperia 1II and Xperia 10 II have been leaked online.

Sony is all set to introduce a slew of smartphones during an online launch event. Now, just ahead of the official launch, key details of the Xperia 1II and Xperia 10 II have been leaked online.

The renders and key specifications were posted by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers. The renders reveal that both the smartphones will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Sony Xperia 1 II

The Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with Motion Blur Reduction, which is said to provide 90Hz refresh rate benefit. The display comes with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Black and Purple colour options.

On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with 16mm focal length, 1/2.6-inch sensor, dual-PD AF, 12-megapixel secondary shooter with 24mm focal length, 1/1.7-inch sensor, OIS, 12-megapixel third sensor with 70mm focal length, 1/3.4-inch sensor, PDAF OIS and a 3D ToF sensor. The rear camera comes with Zeiss lens with T-coating along with Real-time Eye AF, up to 240Fps AF/AE tracking burst. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with wireless charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with stereo front speaker with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate with 2360 Reality Audio. The phone runs on Android 10 it comes with DualShock 4 direct connection. It measures 166 x 72 x 7.9 mm and weighs 181 grams.

Sony Xperia 10 II

The Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 6.-inch Full HD+ OLED display with video image optimisation. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Black and White colour options.

On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with 26mm focal length, PDAF, 8-megapixel secondary shooter with 52mm focal length and 8-megapixel third sensor with 16mm focal length. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 3,600mAh battery and it comes with wireless charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with Hi-Res Audio, LDAC and DSEE HX. The phone runs on Android 10. It measures 157 x 69 x 8.2 mm and weighs 151 grams.

