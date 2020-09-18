Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India

Sony WH-1000XM4 will be available from Amazon, Sony retail stores, major multi-brand electronics stores, and Sony's online shopping portal shopatsc.com. starting today.

Advertisement

Sony has launched Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones in India today. The product is priced at Rs 29,990 and will be available from Amazon, Sony retail stores, major multi-brand electronics stores, and Sony's online shopping portal shopatsc.com. starting today.



Sony WH-1000XM4 features dual noise sensor technology which captures ambient noise and passes the data to the trusted HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1. The headphones can be controlled and customised through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for Android and iOS.



The Sony WH-1000XM4 support Sony's own 360 Reality Audio which works with Android or iPhone over supported music streaming apps. There is Speak-to-Chat feature enables users to have short conversations without taking off their headphones. By simply saying something, the headphones will recognize the voice of the user and pauses the music. The music automatically starts playing again 30 seconds after they've stopped speaking.



The Adaptive Sound Control feature can be configured in the Headphones Connect App where the headphone will automatically detect the surrounding of the user and adjust the ambient sound settings accordingly. They have a battery life of up to 30 hours. Additionally, the quick charging function provides up to 5 hours of wireless playback from just 10 minutes of charging.



The WH-1000XM4 features new Precise Voice Pickup technology, which controls five microphones in the headphones optimally, and performs advanced audio signal processing to pick up voice clearly and precisely for hands-free calls and Speak-to-Chat. In terms of connectivity, Sony WH-1000XM4 comes with support for latest Bluetooth codecs including the SBC, AAC, and LDAC, but no Qualcomm aptX support.