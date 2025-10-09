Just Corseca Synq, Stalk OWS Earbuds Launched in India

Just Corseca Synq and Just Corseca Stalk OWS earbuds have been announced in India and are claimed to offer an “ultra-lightweight build of just 8 grams and all day wearing comfort making them ideal for work, travel, workouts and leisure.” Here’s everything to know about the earbuds.

Just Corseca Synq, Stalk OWS Earbuds: Price, Availability

Available at an introductory price of Rs 1,299 for Stalk and Rs 2,999 for SYNQ, across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, Just Corseca’s official website, and select retail stores across India.

Just Corseca Synq, Stalk OWS Earbuds: Features

The STALK OWS Earbuds (JST 480) feature a lightweight and ergonomic design focused on wearing comfort and reduced ear fatigue. The open-ear structure promotes airflow, minimizing direct sound pressure and allowing for extended use without discomfort. The earbuds come equipped with a built-in silicon quad-microphone setup designed to enhance voice clarity during calls.

Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.4, offering a stable wireless range of up to 10 meters. Users can expect up to 40 hours of total playback time, with full charging achieved in approximately one hour via the universal Type-C port. The OWS architecture ensures lag-free audio for gaming, streaming, and calls. The earbuds are available in three colour options.

The Just Corseca SYNQ OWS Earbuds (JST 476) share a similar lightweight and open-ear form factor, emphasizing comfort and usability. They include a built-in microphone supporting HD voice quality and compatibility with A2DP, AVRCP, SPPP, and HFP protocols, allowing for clear communication and voice assistant access. The earbuds utilize 32Ohm -F13 speakers to deliver “9D sound with enhanced bass and detailed Frequency response,” according to the brand.

Powered by the AB5676D chipset, Bluetooth 5.4 ensures low-latency and stable connectivity. Playback extends up to 50 hours, supported by a 60mAh earbud battery and a 400mAh charging case, with a full recharge taking around an hour. The earbuds also feature touch controls, a 10-meter operating range, and dual charging interfaces (Type-C and Lightning).