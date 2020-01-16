Sony sets a date for MWC 2020 event

The MWC event will be live-streamed on the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel.

Sony has announced the date of its upcoming Mobile World Congress event to be held in Barcelona next month. The company has scheduled its launch event at MWC on February 24th and it will start at 8.30 am CET (1 PM IST).



The event will be live-streamed on the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel. Sony has sent out invites for an event it will hold at the tech trade show (via GSMArena).

Sony has however not revealed any of the smartphone names which the company will be unveiling at the MWC event. However, the company is expected to announce the Xperia 3 or Xperia 5 Plus.



Recently, CAD renders of the Sony Xperia 5 Plus leaked online as per which the phone will have a 6.6-inch flat OLED display with dual front-firing speakers. The display resolution and aspect ratio is not known yet but since the Xperia 5 sports an FHD+ 21:9 display, it is expected the Xperia 5 Plus might sport a 21:9 display as well.



The phone will also feature a 3.5mm audio jack port at the top which was absent on the Xperia 5. The right side of the device will have volume buttons and a side-facing fingerprint reader. The rear of the device will have a vertically arranged triple camera setup at the top-left corner with a Time-of-Flight sensor. The front-facing selfie camera will have an 8-megapixel sensor. It is said to measure 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1 mm in size and 9.3mm including the rear camera bump.

