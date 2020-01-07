  • 12:06 Jan 07, 2020

Sony Xperia 5 Plus leaked renders show 3.5mm audio jack and side-mounted fingerprint scanner

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 10:49 am

Sony Xperia 5 Plus will have a 6.6-inch flat OLED display with dual front-firing speakers.
Sony announced Xperia 5 at IFA 2019 in Berlin last year. Now the company is said to be working on Sony Xperia 5 Plus smartphone. The CAD renders of the upcoming smartphone have now leaked online.

As per the renders leaked by Slashleaks, the Sony Xperia 5 Plus will have a 6.6-inch flat OLED display with dual front-firing speakers. The display resolution and aspect ratio is not known yet but since the Xperia 5 sports an FHD+ 21:9 display, it is expected the Xperia 5 Plus might sport a 21:9 display as well.

Sony Xperia 5 Plus

The phone also shows a 3.5mm audio jack port at the top which was absent on the Xperia 5. The right side of the device has volume buttons and a side-facing fingerprint reader. The rear of the device has a vertically arranged triple camera setup at the top-left corner with a Time-of-Flight sensor. The front-facing selfie camera will have an 8-megapixel sensor. It is said to measure 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1 mm in size and 9.3mm including the rear camera bump.

No other details regarding specifications and price for the Sony Xperia 5 Plus are known at the moment. It is likely that the Japanese firm might announce the smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in late February this year.

Sony Xperia 5 launched with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC

Android 10 update is rolling out to Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5

