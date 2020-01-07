Sony Xperia 5 Plus leaked renders show 3.5mm audio jack and side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Sony Xperia 5 Plus will have a 6.6-inch flat OLED display with dual front-firing speakers.
Sony announced Xperia 5 at IFA 2019 in Berlin last year. Now the company is said to be working on Sony Xperia 5 Plus smartphone. The CAD renders of the upcoming smartphone have now leaked online.
As per the renders leaked by Slashleaks, the Sony Xperia 5 Plus will have a 6.6-inch flat OLED display with dual front-firing speakers. The display resolution and aspect ratio is not known yet but since the Xperia 5 sports an FHD+ 21:9 display, it is expected the Xperia 5 Plus might sport a 21:9 display as well.
The phone also shows a 3.5mm audio jack port at the top which was absent on the Xperia 5. The right side of the device has volume buttons and a side-facing fingerprint reader. The rear of the device has a vertically arranged triple camera setup at the top-left corner with a Time-of-Flight sensor. The front-facing selfie camera will have an 8-megapixel sensor. It is said to measure 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1 mm in size and 9.3mm including the rear camera bump.
No other details regarding specifications and price for the Sony Xperia 5 Plus are known at the moment. It is likely that the Japanese firm might announce the smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in late February this year.
You might like this