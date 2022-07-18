Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earbuds launched in India 

Sony has launched a new pair of Neckband earbuds in India called WI-C100 which are a part of Sony’s entry-level lineup of neckband earbuds in India. These C-series earbuds from Sony come with Dolby Atmos support as well as Google Fast Pair feature so they can connect seamlessly to devices as soon as it is turned on.

The Sony WI-C100 come with an MRP of Rs 2,790 in India, but are currently available at an introductory price of Rs 1,699. The earphones are available across Sony retail stores, other multi-brand electronics stores, Sony’s own ShopAtSC online portal, and major e-commerce retailers in India.

Sony WI-C100 Specifications

These Sony earbuds pack 9mm dynamic drivers, and a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The headset is IPX4 rated for water resistance.

Next, the earbuds support Dolby Atmos but only when used with a Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter and a Bravia XR TV. There is also support for Sony’s own 360 Reality Audio and Google Fast Pair, and the earphones can be used with the Sony Headphones Connect app so one can customise the earbuds features.

Read More: Sony launches new BRAVIA XR Full Array LED X90K series TVs in India

For battery life, Sony claims a runtime of up to 25 hours on a single charge. It can be charged via a USB-C port. An in-line remote allows you to control music playback, volume, and helps to access the voice assistant directly from the headset itself. The earphones have an in-canal fit which offers some passive noise isolation.