Sony launches Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III with Snapdragon processors, triple cameras, and more

Sony has unveiled three new smartphones out of which two are flagships and one is a mid-ranger

Sonya, at its Xperia event, announced three new Xperia smartphones out of which two are full-fledged flagships, namely, the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III while the third one is more of a mid-ranger called Xperia 10 III. The three new smartphones by Sony marks the brand's latest entry to flagship and mid-range segments.

The colours available for the Xperia 1 III include Frosted Black, Frosted Gray and Frosted Purple while the Xperia 5 III's colors are just Black, Green and Pink. The Sony Xperia 10 III comes in black, white, blue and pink colors. Sony says the three phones will be available at the start of this summer with pricing to be confirmed later on.

Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III Specifications

The Sony Xperia 1 III sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a resolution of 1,644x3,840 pixels, 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 100 colour gamut. The Xperia 5 III sports a smaller 6.1-inch OLED panel with Full-HD resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen on Xperia 1 III is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus while on the Xperia 5 III, you get Gorilla Glass 6.

The smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS storage on Xperia 1 III and 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of storage on Xperia 5 III. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB.

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel primary f/1.7 lens along with two 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view (FoV) that makes it a wide-angle sensor. The third 12MP telephoto sensor can also reach an f/2.8 105mm equivalent, thanks to a folded periscope lens design, as the Xperia is physically moving the lens elements to get different focal lengths. For optimal performance on those precious cameras, Sony has put ZEISS lenses with T coating. The Sony Xperia 1 III and the 5 III come with an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, with an f/2.0 lens for selfies.

The only difference within the camera system of both the phones is a 3D ToF camera, which is exclusive to the Xperia 1 III. It also makes it the only one to support real-time Eye autofocus tracking, although the Xperia 5 III still has the real-time Eye auto focus.

Both the smartphones are backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 30W fast charging. While the Xperia 1 III supports wireless charging, the Xpera 5 III on the other hand doesn't.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing stereo speakers. The phones are also IPX8 certified, making it water and dust resistant.

Sony Xperia 10 III Specifications

The Sony Xperia 10 III sports a 6-inch OLED display with HDR 10 support, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB.

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel Exmor-R for mobile primary f/1.8 lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with a 54mm equivalent lens. On the front, you get an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing stereo speakers. The phones are also IP68 certified, making it water and dust resistant.