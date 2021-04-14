Advertisement

Sony launches Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III with Snapdragon processors, triple cameras, and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 7:00 pm

Latest News

Sony has unveiled three new smartphones out of which two are flagships and one is a mid-ranger

Sonya, at its Xperia event, announced three new Xperia smartphones out of which two are full-fledged flagships, namely, the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III while the third one is more of a mid-ranger called Xperia 10 III. The three new smartphones by Sony marks the brand's latest entry to flagship and mid-range segments. 

 

Xperia camera

 

The colours available for the Xperia 1 III include Frosted Black, Frosted Gray and Frosted Purple while the Xperia 5 III's colors are just Black, Green and Pink. The Sony Xperia 10 III comes in black, white, blue and pink colors. Sony says the three phones will be available at the start of this summer with pricing to be confirmed later on.

 

Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III Specifications 

 

Xperia 1 III

 

The Sony Xperia 1 III sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a resolution of 1,644x3,840 pixels, 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 100 colour gamut. The Xperia 5 III sports a smaller 6.1-inch OLED panel with Full-HD resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen on Xperia 1 III is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus while on the Xperia 5 III, you get Gorilla Glass 6. 

 

The smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS storage on Xperia 1 III and 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of storage on Xperia 5 III. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB.  

 

Xperia 5 III

 

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel primary f/1.7 lens along with two 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view (FoV) that makes it a wide-angle sensor. The third 12MP telephoto sensor can also reach an f/2.8 105mm equivalent, thanks to a folded periscope lens design, as the Xperia is physically moving the lens elements to get different focal lengths. For optimal performance on those precious cameras, Sony has put ZEISS lenses with T coating. The Sony Xperia 1 III and the 5 III come with an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, with an f/2.0 lens for selfies. 

 

The only difference within the camera system of both the phones is a 3D ToF camera, which is exclusive to the Xperia 1 III. It also makes it the only one to support real-time Eye autofocus tracking, although the Xperia 5 III still has the real-time Eye auto focus.

 

Both the smartphones are backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 30W fast charging. While the Xperia 1 III supports wireless charging, the Xpera 5 III on the other hand doesn't. 

 

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing stereo speakers. The phones are also IPX8 certified, making it water and dust resistant. 

 

Sony Xperia 10 III Specifications 

 

Xperia 10 III

 

The Sony Xperia 10 III sports a 6-inch OLED display with HDR 10 support, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB.  

 

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel Exmor-R for mobile primary f/1.8 lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with a 54mm equivalent lens. On the front, you get an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing stereo speakers. The phones are also IP68 certified, making it water and dust resistant. 

Sony Xperia 10 III surface with 6-inch display, triple rear camera setup

Sony Xperia Compact leaked render shows 5.5-inch display, dual rear camera

Sony Xperia Pro announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4K HDR Display and more

Sony Xperia 1 III appears in high-res renders, specifications leaked

Latest News from Sony

Tags: Sony

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 8 5G Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of expected April 22 launch

Nokia 2.2 receiving Android 11 update

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies