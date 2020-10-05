Sony launches 85-Inch Z8H 8K television in India for Rs 1,399,990

Available in 216 cm (85), Sony Z8H brings out the depth and details and reproduces virtually real-world textures with 4 times more pixels than in a 4K TV.

Sony India has today launched the first 8K television in India, Z8H. The Sony TV with model number KD-85Z8H 8K is priced at Rs 1,399,990 and will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from 5 October 2020 onwards.





Available in 216 cm (85), new Z8H brings out the depth and details and reproduces virtually real-world textures with 4 times more pixels than in a 4K TV. The X1 Ultimate picture processor analyses and processes data to power 8K pictures with four times the resolution of 4K. Even images filmed in 4K and 2K are upscaled close to 8K by 8K X-Reality PRO using a unique 8K database.





The new Z8H TV precisely balances light output across the screen. With zones of LEDs lit independently, Full Array LED provides more realistic contrast by making light areas lighter and dark areas darker. The 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO with 14X XDR contrast, further enhances the contrast by adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow. The X-tended Dynamic Range PRO precisely balances the light output across the screen by dimming some areas.





The ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ TV Z8H can display detailed 8K resolution images while also showcasing 4K resolution gameplay images at 120 fps. Equipped with Sony’s proprietary technologies, Z8H provides smooth gaming experiences. It has an in-built BRAVIA Game Mode, which allows users to automatically play games on the PS5 console with low latency and you can even control your PlayStation with your TV remote.



In Z8H, TRILUMINOS powered by X1 processors reproduces more colours than conventional television. It analyses and processes data in every image. The Z8H features Sony’s Android TV which supports more than 5000 apps and game from Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+ Hotstar. The Z8H also has built-in voice assistant. Viewers can simply talk to the TV to find what they want quickly, or to play TV shows, movies, and more without using the TV remote.



Z8H is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. AirPlay 2 lets you stream content from your iPhone, iPad and Mac right to your Sony TV. HomeKit lets you easily and securely control smart home products using the Home app or by asking Siri on your Apple devices. The TV can also work with smart speakers like Google Home or Amazon Echo, which allow viewers to control the TV and stream content on it just by asking smart speakers.



The X-Wide Angle technology offers an ultra-wide-viewing angle for the TV that minimises the colour change when seen from the side. Acoustic Multi-Audio in Z8H includes a vibrating frame tweeter, a speaker. Independent amps are controlled separately to precisely manage sound positioning in high tone areas, enhancing sound pressure and stability.



Z8H boasts of unique ambient optimisation technology automatically adjusting picture and sound to your environment. This 8K TV includes an embedded light sensor that optimises picture brightness to room conditions. The new Z8H come with a new backlit remote with voice assistance. The lights in buttons turn on automatically when picked up in dark.