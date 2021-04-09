Advertisement

Sony launches BRAVIA X80J Google TV series in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 2:05 pm

Sony new X80J series come with content from Google TV and Apple Home Kit.

Sony India today announced the all-new X80J Google television series with 4K Ultra HD LED display. The seris include 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75-inch screen sizes. Only the 65-inch priced at Rs 1,30,000 is available, starting today both online and offline.

 

Pricing or availability details of the 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 75-inch models are not known yet.

 

The new X80J series come with content from Google TV and Apple Home Kit. Sony X80J encompasses of X1 4K HDR picture processor delivering an immersive viewing experience with Object-based HDR remaster. The color in individual objects on-screen is analyzed and the contrast adjusted, unlike most TVs where contrast is only adjusted along one black-to-white contrast curve.

 

The series comes with a wide colour gamut and a unique TRILUMINOS PRO algorithm that can detect colour from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades. For audio, the TV comes with 20W speakers.

 

The new BRAVIA X80J lineup is powered with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for cinematic audio and visual experience. Other features include Bluetooth 4.2, four HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, 16GB of onboard storage, etc.

Sony launches 85-Inch Z8H 8K television in India for Rs 1,399,990

Sony launches A8H 65-inch 4K OLED TV, not everyone can afford it!

Sony unveils new 'Bravia XR' series TV lineup with 8K, 4K TVs

