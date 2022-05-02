Sony launches BRAVIA X75K TV series with 4K Ultra HD LED display in India

Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA X75K television series with 4K Ultra HD LED display. The X75K TV series is available in 165 cm (65″), 140 cm (55″), 126 cm (50″) and 108 cm (43″). The new X75K encompasses of X1 Picture Processor. The X1 processor uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost detail.

There are four models under the series which are priced as follows:

KD-43X75K – Rs 55,990

KD-50X75K – Rs 66,990

KD-55X75K – TBA

KD-65X75K – TBA

The 43-inch and the 50-inch models will be available for purchase starting today, May 2. Again, the availability details for the rest of the models will be announced soon.

The new Sony Bravia X75K TV series comes with upscaling technology in India. Images filmed in 2K and even Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database. Users can enjoy smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences with Motionflow XR. This innovative technology creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones.

BRAVIA X75K comes with open baffle down firing twin speakers that delivers 20-Watt sound with Dolby Audio. The open baffle speakers delivers enhanced low-end sound that’s ideal for movies, sport and music, according to the company. With clear phase technology, BRAVIA uses a powerful computer model to analyse and compensate for inaccuracies in speaker response.

The TVs have Google TV OS and bring together more than 700,000 movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organize seamlessly. Users can even add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place. BRAVIA X75K support Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming. It also supports Voice search functionality.

New BRAVIA X75K series is built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology that are made to last. Not only are they equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass the highest standards of Sony’s lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges.