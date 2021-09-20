Sony launches Alpha ZV-E10 mirrorless camera in India

Sony India today announced a compact and portable mirrorless camera with a feature set optimised for vloggers and content creators. The new Alpha ZV-E10 camera combines Sony’s advanced imaging technology with extensive usability. It also gets a custom-built feature set that is optimized for creators, says Sony.

The new ZV-E10 camera will be available across all Sony Centers Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and e-commerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) from 20th September 2021 onwards. The Alpha ZV-E10 (body-only) costs Rs 59,490, while the Alpha-ZV-E10L with SELP1650 kit costs Rs 69,990.

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Features

At its core, the Alpha ZV-E10 features a 24.2-megapixel (approx. effective) APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine. In addition, it includes the acclaimed video-specific features favoured in the popular digital camera ZV-1. These include “Background Defocus”, which can smoothly switch between a blurred (bokeh) and sharp background.

The new mirrorless camera from Sony features a side-opening Vari-angle LCD Screen. It allows creators to connect external mics on top of the camera. This simplifies their setup while allowing users to see the screen in selfie shooting mode and from high and low angles.

The new Alpha ZV-E10 camera offers electronic image stabilisation with Active Mode. It delivers stable video recording even while walking and shooting hand-held. The Alpha ZV-E10 includes Fast Hybrid AF and Real-time Eye AF for video. Real-time Tracking allows the camera to keep track of the subject’s face and eyes for fast autofocusing.

The camera includes advanced video features such as 4K video shooting through full pixel readout without pixel binning. In addition, users can comfortably operate the new Alpha ZV-E10 with its easy-to-hold body grip and large MOVIE button located on top of the camera. When paired with the optional Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander (GP-VPT2BT, sold separately), one-handed shooting is simplified with easy to access zoom, record and a customisable button.

This camera by Sony features up to 125 minutes of battery backup or 440 images on a full charge. Power can be supplied through a USB Type-C connector. Furthermore, it will allow external batteries to power the camera for extended battery life when shooting on the go. Users can also enable the power saving mode for extended battery life.

Moreover, the ZV-E10 can also be used as a high-quality webcam or live streaming camera by simply connecting it to a PC or smartphone. Using Sony’s Imaging Edge Mobile app, users can transfer selected images and video files to a mobile device via Wi-Fi. This also allows the user to transfer RAW image files.