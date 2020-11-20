Sony launches Alpha 7C, world's smallest & lightest full-frame camera

Sony has launched the world's most smallest and lightest full-frame camera along with the world's smallest standard zoom lens, the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6.

Sony India recently announced another addition to their imaging line-up, the Alpha 7C full-frame camera (model ILCE-7C) and the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 (model SEL2860) zoom lens. As per Sony's claims, the Alpha 7C is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame body and the FE28-60mm F4-5.6 is the world’s smallest and lightest standard Zoom lens. The new camera is aimed at vloggers and video creators.

Price and Availability

The Alpha 7C compact full-frame camera is already available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India from 18th November 2020 onwards.

The Alpha 7C (Body Only) is sold for Rs 167,990 and the Alpha7CL (With New KIT Lens SEL2860) is sold for Rs 196,990. SEL2860 currently will be supplied only as a Kit Lens with Alpha 7C, and the same will be separately available in January 2021.

Features

The new camera features a 24.2MP (approx. effective) 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine. Measuring only 124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm and weighing just 509g , the Alpha 7C is a similar size and weight to an APS-C camera, with only 1% more weight than the Alpha 6600. It also features a side-opening vari-angle LCD monitor.

The touch panel LCD monitor is a large touch-sensitive 3.0 type with approximately 921 thousand dots.

As per Sony, the Alpha 7C achieves the world’s smallest and lightest compact body2 through upgraded 5-axis in-body stabilisation and shutter units, and the utilisation of monocoque construction.

Standard ISO can extend up to 51,200 and is expandable to ISO 50-204,800 for low-light environment captures with low noise. The Alpha 7C also supports 16-bit processing and 14-bit RAW output for natural gradations.

In addition, the Alpha 7C supports HDR (HLG ) and S-Log/S-Gamut profiles, Slow & Quick motion, high-speed full HD recording at 120 fps.

Using AI-driven functions, the Alpha 7C’s Real-time Tracking maintains accurate focus automatically while the shutter button is half-pressed. The Alpha 7C’s AF functions also feature Real-time Eye AF for both humans and animals.

The Alpha 7C also features continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with AF/AE (auto exposure) by using a newly developed shutter unit and refined image processing system.

The NP-FZ100 battery provides power to capture up to 740 images on a full charge when using the LCD monitor, or 680 when using the viewfinder. This also allows up to 215 minutes of movie recording without a break, when using the LCD monitor.

The FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 is dust and moisture resistant and accepts a variety of 40.5mm filters. The FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 delivers high-speed, high-accuracy AF allowing for Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF, using a linear motor. In addition to Sony’s advanced AF capabilities, the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 features an internal focus design which leaves the lens length unchanged with focus motion and close-up shots.

A minimum focus distance of 0.99 foot (0.3m) (wide-angle) to 1.48 feet (0.45m) (telephoto) delivers close-up capability.