Sony introduces One Box audio system in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 5:12 pm

The brand has introduced the MHC-V83D, MHC-V73D, MHC-V43D and MHC-V13 systems in the country.
Sony has today announced the launch of four new models in its One Box Audio system. The brand has introduced the MHC-V83D, MHC-V73D, MHC-V43D and MHC-V13 systems in the country. 

 

The Sony MHC-V83D comes with a price tag of Rs 56,990 and it is available for purchase. The MHC-V73D and MHC-V43D come with a price tag of Rs 44,990 and Rs 31,990 respectively and both of them will go on sale from September 18, 2020. The MHC-V13 is priced at Rs 16,990 and it is available for purchase from the market. 

 

The new line of One Box audio systems comes with improved sound quality and it features horn tweeters and high-efficiency midrange with mid horn speakers. It comes with Omnidirectional Play Sound, which comes with the front and rear tweeters, the midrange and a woofer. The V83D and V73D boast of Omnidirectional party sound feature with four tweeters at the front and rear to expand the sound stage upward. The V43D and V13 are both equipped with two front tweeters that spread the sound across any venue. Like the V83D and V73D, the V43D also includes the midrange.

 

The V13 comes with a multi-colour woofer light that is perfect for families to spruce up their home with an everyday compact-sized audio speaker, while the V83D, V73D and V43D’s woofer and midrange lights are deep blue colour.

 

The devices come with new DSP reverb module feature, which is present in the V83D, V73D and V43D that blends vocals with background music. There is a pair of dedicated built-in microphone holders that contain cables and microphone. All four products within the High-Power Audio Systems range allows for three different guitar modes to be selected for the ultimate jamming session: Clean for playing pop songs, Overdrive for rock and metal tracks and Bass for a bass guitar playing experience.

 

Tags: Sony

