Sony HT-G700 soundbar launched in India

The brand has introduced Sony HT-G700 soundbar in the country and it comes with a price tag of Rs 39,990.

The latest soundbar will be available for purchase from July 29, 2020, and it will be available Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India.

The latest soundbar will be available for purchase from July 29, 2020, and it will be available Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India.

Sony HT-G700 soundbar features

The latest soundbar from Sony comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, the soundbar offers immersive cinematic surround sound experience with its 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar. The device comes with a wireless subwoofer with a larger cabinet size to deliver a deep and rich bass sound.

The soundbar comes with Immersive Audio Enhancement and Sony’s unique Digital Signal Processing technology, which provides an upgraded surround experience. It features S- Force Front PRO which uplifts sound to fit a wider TV screen (over 55 inches) seamlessly. Plus, by selecting the Immersive AE (Audio Enhancement) button on the remote, the HT-G700 can also upscale regular stereo audio to up to 7.1.2 surround sound so every TV show and movie gets the surround sound treatment.

The soundbar comes with a vertical sound engine that provides an enhanced audio experience. The three front speakers combined with Sony signal processing, reproduce vertical audio. The soundbar supports Bluetooth (v5.0), HDMI(ARC)/eARC x1 and Optical INx1.