Sony entry-level camcorder HXR-MC88 launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 2:36 pm

Sony has today announced the launch of a new entry-level palm-sized camcorder in India. Dubbed as Sony HXR-MC88, the camcorder comes with a price tag of Rs 1,04,900 and it will be available for purchase from Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across the country starting from June 03, 2020. 

 

The latest camcorder from Sony comes with 1.0-type RS CMOS image sensor along with Bionz X image processing engine that the brand claims provide good background bokeh effect and high sensitivity for capturing images with less noise both in dark or bright conditions. One can click an image in a dark scene with a minimum illumination of 1.7 lux through this camcorder. The camcorder can shoot Full HD (1920x1080) at 28Mbps at 60/50P with LPCM audio for up to 290 minutes recording time on a single 64GB SD Card.

 

The device comes with a fast hybrid autofocus system that offers 273 wide AF coverage. It comes with up to 12x optical zoom along with 24X clear image zoom. The company says that the 14.2-megapixel CMOS sensor along with Sony Digital Extender is capable of taking 48x digital zoom. The camcorder comes with 3 step ND filters that can be quickly adjusted to capture quality content in different situations. The HXR-MC88 features a Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe, HDMI, Multi/Micro USB jack, and remote interface to connect with and control remotely a wide variety of compatible Sony accessories.

 

The Sony HXR-MC88 camcorder comes with Dual XLR audio input terminal and microphone holder. The camcorder records in AVCHD format and users can remotely control the camcorder using the RM-30BP remote commander as well as to stream live events through a simple and affordable production ecosystem when paired with the MCX-500 multi-camera live producer.

