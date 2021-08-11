Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K TV Models launched in India

Sony has launched two new models of its Bravia TVs in India. These include the Bravia XR-77A80J and the Bravia KD-85X85J models. Both of them have a 4K resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 support.

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J is priced at Rs 5,49,990 and will be available for purchase from August 25. The Sony Bravia KD-85X85J is priced at Rs 4,99,990. It will be available starting today, August 11.

The models can be pre-booked till August 16. Sony is also offering a cashback of Rs 20,000 on select bank cards. There’s a 2-year warranty on pre-booking the XR-77A80J model. However, the KD-85X85J gets only the cashback offer.

Sony Bravia KD-85X85J Specifications

The Bravia KD-85X85J sports an 85-inch 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) LCD display. The display has Sony’s 4K X-Reality PRO clarity enhancement, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support. The TV supports Motionflow XR 800 technology as well. The TV also features a 4K HDR Processor X1 picture engine.

You get two 10W speakers that support Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround. It is an Android Smart TV with 16GB of RAM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast built-in, and Apple AirPlay. Peripheral connectivity includes 4 x HDMI ports including an HDMI 2.1 port, 2 x USB ports, and 1 x headphone jack, among others.

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J Specifications

The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J has a 77-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) OLED display. The display is powered by the Cognitive Processor XR picture engine for enhanced picture clarity on the TV. Further, it supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision technologies. The TV comes with XR 4K upscaling feature, XR Motion Clarity motion enhancer and XR Triluminos Pro colour enhancement.

This one is also an Android TV with 16GB of RAM ane access to the Google Play store. The TV gets a Netflix Calibrated Mode, which Sony claims that it reproduces the same picture quality on a TV as on a studio evaluation master. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, support for Apple AirPlay, Chromecast built-in, 4 x HDMI ports with one being an HDMI 2.1 port, 3 x USB ports, and 1 x headphone jack, among others.

The TV has two 20W and one 10W Acoustic Surface Audio+ speakers. These speakers support Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, and acoustic auto-calibration.