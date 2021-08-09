Sony wireless party speakers launched, price starts at Rs 26,999

Sony India has today announced its new range of Wireless party speakers in India. The range includes SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500 and SRS-XG500 speakers. All the new speakers come with Sony’s own X-Balanced speaker units with Mega Bass and Live Sound Mode.

Pre-booking offers, Price and Availability

The Sony SRS-XP700 is priced at Rs 26,990. The Sony SRS-XP500 costs Rs 32,990 and the SRS-XG500 is also priced at Rs 32,990. All the three models will go on sale in the country starting August 10.

On pre-booking of any X-series speaker between 10th August 2021 to 16th August 2021, Sony F-V120//C Microphone worth Rs. 1490/- will be available at no additional cost. The product can be booked via Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony wireless party speakers Features

The Sony X-Series speakers feature Sony’s innovative X-Balance. The non-circular diaphragm gives more sound pressure and less distorted sound by maximizing the area of the speaker. The LIVE SOUND mode recreates that unique atmosphere and helps re-live your favourite music experiences.

For the battery, the XG500 can offer up to 30 hours of music playback. The XP7000 and X500 models offer upto 25 hours and 20 hours, respectively. All three speakers feature Battery Care Mode, which stops your speaker reaching 100% charge to increase the lifespan of the battery.

The new XG500 has IP66 water-resistant & dustproof rating. The XP700 and XP500 have an IPX4 water-resistant rating. All three speakers of the series are Bluetooth compatible for connectivity.

The new line-up is compatible with both Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps. With Sony | Music Center you can select playlists, cue the next song, change lighting patterns and sound modes all from the dance floor.

The SRS-XP700 delivers Omnidirectional Party Sound with deep, punchy bass and plenty of clarity with three front High-efficiency Tweeters and one rear High-efficiency Tweeter. The XP500 and XG500 also have two front High-efficiency tweeters. Plus, the XG500 features passive radiators that are optimized to reproduce clear bass sound.

The new X-Series speakers come with USB play and USB charging. You can plug in and play music with a USB port to play your digital files. If your smartphone is running low on battery, you can even plug it into the speaker and have it charged directly.

The three X-series speakers come with Party Connect which allows you to connect to 100 compatible speakers. The speakers come with inputs for Microphone and/or Guitar, making these the perfect late-night entertainment speakers.