Sony Bravia 9 Series Mini LED TVs Launched in India

Sony has announced the launch of Bravia 9 series Mini LED TVs in India, following the recent launch of Bravia 3 series televisions. The new Bravia 9 TVs are available in two sizes, and come with unique features, such as world’s first Beam Tweeter in a TV. Here’s what all they have to offer.

Bravia 9 Series TVs: India Price, Availability

The 75-inch model costs Rs 4,49,990 while the 85-inch model costs Rs 5,99,990. These models will be available for purchase at Sony Centers, major electronics stores, and online retailers across India, beginning today, August 20.

Bravia 9 Series TVs: Specs, Features

The Sony Bravia 9 series TVs sport a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, X-Wide Angle, X-Anti Reflection, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and High Peak Luminance. They offer 4 times more pixel than HD for a clearer more detailed picture. There’s further support for Sony’s Proprietary XR Contrast Booster, XR Triluminos Pro, XR Backlight Master Drive, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, XR Clear Image technologies.

For gamers, there’s Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Game Mode, 4K/120fps, VRR, and ALLM support. The Game Menu centralizes gaming controls and settings. There are also features specifically built for PS5.

Next, these TVs are support Netflix Adaptive, SONY PICTURES CORE, and the new Prime Video Calibrated Mode for optimized picture quality. The Bravia 9 series also supports IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos technologies. For 24 months, you will receive 10 free credits to stream movies in 4K Blu-ray quality with IMAX Enhanced visuals.

As for audio, it sports Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with a Beam Tweeter at the top and Frame Tweeters on the sides. Acoustic Center Sync integrates your sound system, such as a soundbar, with the TV, ensuring that the sound precisely matches the action on the screen for a home cinema setup. The new Voice Zoom 3 technology uses AI algorithms to recognize and adjust the volume of human dialogue, making even soft speech clear and prominent. This feature is tuned well to work with BRAVIA Theatre home audio products.

Bravia 9 is powered by Google TV, giving you access to 400,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as 10,000 apps and games. The Hands-Free Voice Search feature in the Bravia 9 provides an intuitive way to interact with your television. The TV also introduces Bravia Cam, allowing for gesture controls for easy interaction and ambient optimization that adjusts screen settings to suit your environment for the best viewing experience. With Zoom Meetings and Google Meet integration, you can also host video calls directly from your TV.

The One Slate concept of the BRAVIA 9 seamlessly integrates the screen and bezel into a single, sleek slate, minimizing distractions and maximizing your viewing experience.