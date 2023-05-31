Sony Announces PlayStation Days Of Play 2023 Sale: Check Dates, Offers On PS Plus, Games, And More

PlayStation users rejoice! Sony has announced the dates for its annual Days of Play 2023 sale. It is a yearly promotional event that offers discounts on games, accessories, and official PlayStation merchandise. According to the company, the PlayStation Days of Play 2023 Sale will begin this week and it will be a 10-day long sale event. Read on to know everything below.

Also Read: Sony Project Q Is An 8-inch Handheld Console But With A Twist

PlayStation Days of Play Sale 2023: Dates

As per the official blog post from Sony, the PlayStation Days of Play 2023 sale will commence on June 2, 12:01 am, and end on June 12, 11:59 pm local time worldwide. This gives gamers ample time to grab great deals on digital games, accessories, and PS merchandise.

Days of Play 2023: PlayStation Plus offers

During the upcoming sale, all three tiers of PlayStation Plus including Essential, Extra, and Premium will be available at a discounted price. All annual membership plans across the three tiers will be offered at 25 percent off for both new and existing members. Additionally, current PS Plus Essential and Extra subscribers will be eligible for 25 percent off on a 1-month, 3-month, or 12-month plan on upgrading to a higher-tier membership.

Days of Play 2023: PlayStation Direct offers

Sony has also announced discounts on PlayStation Direct for buyers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The Japanese brand will be offering deals and discounts on select PS5, PS4, and PC games, and accessories. Customers can use DOPSAVE15 to save up to 15% on select PS5 accessories like DualSense charging station, HD camera, media remote, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, and select PS5 console covers. Additionally, gamers can save up to 40% on select games using DOPSAVE40.

ays of Play 2023: PlayStation Gear Merchandise

During the upcoming sale, Sony will be offering 20 percent off on select merchandise and free shipping on all orders via the PlayStation Gear Store using the discount code DAYSOFPLAY23.

Days of Play 2023: Offers on digital games

During the Days of Play 2023, gamers will be treated to attractive deals and discounts on digital games and add-on content. Sony is yet to announce the list of games that will be discounted during the sale period. The digital version of games available at a discount during the sale period will be found on the ‘Days of Play 2023 sale’ page when it goes live. Additionally, users can also head to the ‘Deals’ section on the official PS Store and check for Days of Play 2023 Sale.

Industry insider Rishi Alwani has shared a list of physical games for PS5 and PS4 that will be available at a discounted price from Sony’s official store as a part of the Days of Play 2023 sale. Check the full list below of PlayStation 5 games below.

Here’s the list of PS4 games that will be available at discount during the upcoming sale.