Sony A7S III full-frame mirrorless camera announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 29, 2020 11:21 am

Dubbed as Sony A7S III, the mirrorless camera comes loaded with a host of interesting features and specs.
Sony has announced the launch of its latest full-frame mirrorless camera. Dubbed as Sony A7S III, the mirrorless camera comes loaded with a host of interesting features and specs. 

 

The new Alpha 7S III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera will be available in September 2020 for approximately $3,499.99 USD and $4,799.99 CAD. The latest mirrorless camera comes with a 35mm full-frame 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor. It comes with Bionz XR image processing engine that provides up to eight times more processing and imaging features as compared to its predecessor. 

 

The Alpha 7S III is the first Alpha series camera to include Active Mode with 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization to support difficult handheld movie shooting. It is also the first Alpha series E-mount body to feature a side-opening vari-angle rear screen. The screen rotates sideways, up and down, and features a 3.0 type 1.44 million-dot (approx.) touch panel LCD monitor.

 

The Alpha 7S III offers in-camera 4K recording up to 120 frames per second, 10-bit depth and 4:2:2 colour sampling. It offers movie recording modes such as All-Intra and MPEG-H HEVC/H.265 coding. It also provides three colour gamut settings S-Gamut, S-Gamut3, and S-Gamut3. The Alpha 7S III also allows up to 4K 60p 16-bit RAW output to an external recorder via HDMI Type-A connector.

 

The full-frame mirrorless camera comes with an ISO range of 80-102,400, which can be expanded to 80-409,600 for video and 40-409,600 for stills. Alpha 7S III offers Fast Hybrid AF by combining phase-detection and contrast-detection AF. The Alpha 7S III includes a fast Hybrid AF system with 759 phase-detection AF points covering 92 per cent of the image sensor. It also comes with Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF to maintain constant focus on the intended subject. Sony’s advanced Real-time Eye AF improves detection performance by 30% over the previous system. The camera supports 5GHz/2.4GHz wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11ac) and offers MIMO.

 

