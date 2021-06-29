Snapdragon 888 Plus announced at MWC 2021

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset for smartphones at the MWC 2021 event. The chip comes as a successor and an improved version to the original Snapdragon 888 launched in December of 2020.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus mainly differs from the Snapdragon 888 in terms of the prime core clock speed, which now stands at 2.995GHz. The second difference between the two is that the sixth-gen Qualcomm Hexagon 780 AI processor can now deliver 32 TOPS (tera operations per second) instead of 26 TOPS seen on the regular Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Apart from these differences, the new Plus variant of the Snapdragon 888 remains mostly the same as the Snapdragon 888. The new chip will power the flagship phones launched in the second half of 2021.

Snapdragon 888 Plus Features

The Snapdragon 888 Plus has an Adreno 660 GPU along with Spectra 580 ISP. The ISP enables triple concurrent capture with parallel processing at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second.

The new chip supports up to a 4K display at 60Hz or Quad-HD+ at 144Hz. It also supports HDR and HDR10+ standards for a vivid and clearer viewing experience.

For networking, the chip gets a Snapdragon X60 5G modem with 7.5 Gbps top DL speed along with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 for the latest Wi-Fi standards. In addition, the chip will be able to capture three 28-megapixel photos or three 4K HDR videos at once.

It enables to capture 120 fps burst photo at 12-megapixel along with AI-based auto-focus and auto-exposure. In addition, there’s a new low-light architecture that should help one capture brighter photos, even in pitch dark environments. The chipset also enables 10-bit colour depth in the HEIF format.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus also features the Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform. With the help of this, you will get access to desktop-like features such as Variable Rate Shading. In addition, there is a more powerful graphics performance along with Qualcomm Game Quick Touch for increased display responsiveness.

Connectivity options include up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC. Further, the chipset includes GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and SBAS. Quick Charge 5 is also there to charge a phone in less than 15 minutes fully, as per Qualcomm.