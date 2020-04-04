Snapchat's Coronavirus Snap lenses

Snapchat is trying to do its part in this fight for coronavirus by promoting safe social distancing and hygiene via two new snap lenses

Advertisement

The Social media platform Snapchat is trying to do its part in this fight for coronavirus by promoting safe social distancing via two new Snap lenses. The company earlier rolled out a new feature that gives help and support to people stressed out because of coronavirus-related fears.

The feature called ‘Here For You’ showed resources from expert localized partners for topics related to mental health, depression and anxiety. 'Here For You' was later updated with a special section about COVID-19, produced with help from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Advertisement

The two new Snap lenses use AR (augmented reality) to indicate different things related to combating the COVID-19. The first lens projects a circle onto the floor which indicates how far you should be from others. It changes colour from green to red if a person comes too close to you and violates the protocols of safe distancing.

The other lens shows health tips like an animated hand wash reminder. The reminders also consist of staying indoors and not touching your face as these are of paramount importance to stop the spread of coronavirus. The lenses have been linked to the WHO website which will then offer additional information.

The lenses were developed in partnership with the WHO in order to spread awareness. Social distancing is a very important factor in combating the COVID-19 as it prevents the further transmission of the virus. Countries have initiated lockdowns in order to enforce this. Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds is also necessary for killing any coronavirus that might be on you