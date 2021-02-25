Smartphones launching in March 2021: Realme GT, Redmi Note 10 series, Asus ROG Phone 5 and more

From premium smartphones to budget devices, these are the devices that are expected to launch in the month of March, 2021.

If you are interested in these devices, then read on to know more about them.





Realme GT 5G



Realme GT 5G will be introduced on March 4 globally. The smartphone will be launched at 2 P.M (11.30 AM IST). The company says that GT series will become the flagship series with top performance in the Realme smartphone portfolio under the "Dual-platform Dual-flagship" strategy.



The company already confirmed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 888. The phone will feature Stainless Steel VC Cooling System. The new cooling system further improves the phone's heat dissipation performance by applying stainless steel in the cooling system and optimizing the heat dissipation structure.



The Realme GT will flaunt Dual-tone Vegan Leather Design which will use two different kinds of material in two different colours to achieve a sense of speed that matches the high performance.



The upcoming Realme phone will feature a punch-hole display with the front camera placed in the top left corner of the front panel. The rear side of the device will have a rectangle-shaped camera module.



As per leaks, Realme GT will be available in glass and plain leather editions. The Realme GT is expected to sport an OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. It will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage.



Realme GT 5G is rumoured to come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. Realme’s 125W UltraDart fast charging technology is said to charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 33% in just three minutes, and 100% in 20 minutes. The phone is also expected to launch with Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. It is speculated to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera.





Asus ROG Phone 5



Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone will be launching in India and global markets on March 10. The launch event will start at 7 PM Taipei time and 4:30 PM IST.



In India, Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a Flipkart exclusive and the e-commerce site has already created a microsite for the upcoming launch.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Expected Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 1.80 GHz Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.

The phone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. It will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.



The ROG Phone 5 gaming phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Redmi Note 10 Series

Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will be launching in India on March 4. We expect Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and possibly even a Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the series. The Redmi Note 10 series will be a successor to the Redmi Note 9 series that was launched in India in March last year



Xiaomi has created a microsite on its official website teasing the key specifications and features of the upcoming lineup. As per the microsite, the Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series SoC. It will feature a slim design and will pack a big battery with faster charging.



The Redmi Note 10 series also confirmed to feature Gorilla Glass protection on the front, IP52 rating for water and dust protection, and Hi-Res audio. Redmi Note 10 series will also be launched exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com online and Mi stores offline.



Redmi Note 10 will come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.



The Redmi Note 10 is rumoured to be offered in White, Green and Grey colours and the Redmi Note 10 Pro could arrive in Blue, Grey and Bronze colours.



As per leaks, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max could be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. Redmi Note 10 is expected to feature an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to house a 48MP quad-cameras at the back while Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to have a 108MP main camera.



Redmi Note 10 could come with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage while Redmi Note 10 Pro may have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.



Redmi Note 10 series is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. For battery, Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro it might be packed with a 5,050mAh battery.



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max could feature a 120Hz IPS display and a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Pro Max variant is also expected to be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.



Vivo S9



Vivo has confirmed that it will be announcing the Vivo S9 smartphone in China on March 3. The launch event will be held on March 3 at 7:30 PM local time.



Vivo S9 will be the world’s first phone to be powered by the recently launched 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G processor.



Vivo S9 will be the successor of Vivo S7 which was announced last year. The upcoming Vivo S9 will sport a similar-looking rear design as the Vivo S7 and retains a triple-camera setup at the back.

Vivo S9 Rumoured Specs



Vivo S9 will feature a 44 megapixels selfie camera like the Vivo S7 which is likely to be assisted by an ultra-wide lens. The front cameras will be housed inside a wide notch. There could be a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back.



The Vivo S9 is said to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will feature a dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary lens along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. To recall, Vivo S7 also had a dual-camera setup on the front with a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.



Vivo S9 could pack 12GB RAM, 256 GB of storage and it will run the latest Android 11 OS. The phone will reportedly pack a 4000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.



Along with Vivo S9, the Vivo S9e 5G may also go official the same day. The phone is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.



There will be a 32-megapixel front camera, a 64-megapixel triple camera system a 4,100mAh battery, and 33W fast charge support.



Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Lite, Find X3 Neo



Oppo is expected to announce Oppo Find X3 series of smartphones on March 11. The series is said to include Oppo Find X3, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Lite and Find X3 Neo. Oppo has yet not officially revealed the launch date of the Find X3 series.



Oppo has previously confirmed that the Find X3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Oppo Find X3 Pro will feature a tall 6.7-inch curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440x3216 pixel and 120Hz refresh rate display. It will have a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 4500mAh battery inside with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology for wired charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging.



Oppo Find X3 Pro will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide camera sensor, details of which are unknown at the moment. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3-megapixel macro lens “ whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope.



The fourth camera on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to be a 13-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens that will offer 2X optical zoom. On the software front, the smartphone might run Android 11-based Color OS 11.2.



Oppo Find X3 will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch QHD+120Hz adaptive refresh screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels as well as a 12.6-megapixel primary camera sensor. It will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2. Oppo Find X3 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.



Oppo Find X3 Lite is said to be a rebadged version of the Reno 5 5G smartphone that went official in December 2020 in China. It might feature 64MP quad rear cameras and a 32MP selfie sensor. The device is said to come with a 4300mAh battery that might offer 65W fast-charging support.



The Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G is said to be a rebranded Reno 5 Pro+ for the global markets. It is likely to feature 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 8GB with 128GB storage and 12GB with 256GB storage. There might be a 50MP primary rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It will pack a 4500mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge and run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1.





Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72



Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 which are tipped to be launched in March. The 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy A52 could be priced starting VND 9,300,000 (roughly Rs 29,000) while the 5G variant could be priced starting around VND 11,000,000 (roughly Rs 34,900).



The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will feature 90Hz refresh rate displays while the Galaxy A52 5G will have a 120Hz display.







Samsung Galaxy A52 rumoured Specifications

As per earlier leaks, Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The 4G variant will likely be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage variants.



Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear, which will come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. It will likely have a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It will run Android 11 OS out of the box, likely with version 3.1 of One UI.



Samsung Galaxy A72 rumoured Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A72 is said to sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner and will have a punch-hole on top centre housing the front camera.



Samsung Galaxy A72 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage will have 128GB and 256GB capacities and it will have expansion support through a Micro-SD card.



For the camera, there will be a 64MP primary sensor along with a combination of a 12MP wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto (2x zoom) sensor and 2MP macro cameras. The front will have a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 7

iQOO is set to launch a flagship smartphone in the third or fourth week of March. It is speculated that it could be the iQOO 7 smartphone. The handset comes with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging support, and a high refresh screen.

iQOO 7 Specifications





The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.



For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.



The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.