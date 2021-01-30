Smartphones launching in India in February 2021: Realme X7, X7 Pro, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02 and more

Here we have taken into account all the smartphones launching in India next month.

Advertisement

Many handset players are gearing up for their smartphone launches in February 2021. There will be new smartphones launching in the country - two by Realme, one each by Samsung, Poco, Infinix and itel. Here we have taken into account all the smartphones launching in India next month. If you are interested in these devices, then read on to know more about them.





Poco M3



Poco M3 will be launching in India on February 2. The phone will Flipkart exclusive in India. The Flipkart listing has also confirmed that the Poco M3 will come with 6GB RAM.



The Poco M3 will be launched in three colours- Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black. The smartphone was announced at a global launch event last year at $149 (roughly Rs 11,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and $169 (roughly Rs 12,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. The phone is likely to be priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB model.



Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 LCD display with a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.



For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.



Poco M3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For capturing selfies, Poco has added an 8-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.05 aperture.





Realme X7 Series





Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones will be launching in India on February 4. The Realme X7 series was first launched in China in September last year and now it is making its debut in India as well next month.



Realme X7 Series will be available on Flipkart after their launch in India. Realme X7 India price will reportedly start at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The company will also launch an 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 21,999.



Realme X7 will come in 6 / 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. It will come in Nebula and Space Silver colours. Realme X7 Pro is said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For the colour variants, there will be Mystic Black and Fantasy colours.

Advertisement

Realme X7 Pro specifications



The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.





The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens wtih Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support.

Realme X7 specifications



The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The phone is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support.





The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.





Samsung Galaxy M02



Samsung will be launching the Galaxy M02 in India on February 2 at 1 P.M. The phone is said to be a cheaper version of the Galaxy M02s, which launched in India earlier this month.



The smartphone will be available on Amazon which has also set up a dedicated page for the same. The Amazon microsite for the smartphone has revealed that the Galaxy M02 price will be priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000 in India.



As per the Amazon listing, Samsung Galaxy M02 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. The listing further revealed the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery.



As per earlier leaks, Samsung Galaxy M02 will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and it will have 3GB of RAM. The phone is also speculated to have dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary lens and 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.



itel A47



Itel, a sub-brand of Transsion India, is gearing up to launch a new smartphone called itel A47 in the India market. The smartphone will be launched in India on February 1.



The itel A47 will be available on Amazon which has also set up a dedicated page for the same. It says that the phone will be Amazon Special which confirms that it will be exclusively available on Amazon after launching in India.



As per the Amazon listing, itel A47 will come with a big display, better storage and best security. The listing further revealed the phone will come with 32GB ROM and a dedicated expandable memory card slot. For security, there will be a rear fingerprint sensor. Other features will also be revealed in the coming days.





Infinix Smart 5



Infinix Smart 5 will be launching in India next month. However, an launch date has not been revealed by the company yet. As per the company, Infinix will be launching the Smart 5 smartphone in India in mid-February.



Infinix Smart 5 was announced last year in a single 3GB + 64GB storage variant. The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an unspecified 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB.



Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W of charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition.



For the camera, Infinix Smart 5 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. On the front, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.





