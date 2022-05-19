Slice launches UPI feature in India

Slice, a credit card provider gaining traction amongst millennials in India, has launched the integration of UPI into its app for all its existing and 10mn waitlisted users, accelerating its journey in creating a one-stop payment platform. Following its trial in 2021, Slice is now rolling out the UPI integration in a phased manner for its users.

On the credit side, the slice has scaled significantly and will be inching towards profitability in the coming months, claims the company. As slice turns profitable in the core product, the company will increasingly be using the free cash flows to increase the scope of what slice stands for its consumers.

The company will continue to expand its payments product and add all the possible payment methods for the customers in the future, says Slice. Similar to other UPI apps, slice users can now create a UPI account on the slice app by linking it to their bank accounts. In addition, with andy (&ID), the unique ID on slice, users will be able to make payments just by searching for the &ID.

Additionally, by extending UPI services to its 10mn waitlisted customers, the company will now be able to provide them with an equally enhanced experience. Furthermore, it will enable the company to understand this set of users and activate credit for them in the future.

Furthermore, Slice recently announced that it is also bringing a bunch of other product updates to the app. For example, with effect from August 2022, you will have the option to choose your billing cycle. This means that instead of your billing cycle starting on the first of each month and ending on the last day of the month, you can choose your billing cycle at your convenience.

In addition, you can now transact internationally using your slice card, both online and offline. Go to your app and enable the same. A 2% forex markup fee will be levied on your international transactions, effective July 2022.