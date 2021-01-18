Advertisement

Skullcandy launches True Wireless earbud Jib True

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2021 4:33 pm

Jib True offers a total of 22 hours of battery life with 6 hours in the bud and an additional 16 hours in the case.
Skullcandy has launched its latest True Wireless earbud Jib True. Jib True is available for purchase now on the company's official website for Rs 2999.

Jib True offers a total of 22 hours of battery life with 6 hours in the bud and an additional 16 hours in the case and comes loaded with all must-have audio features and controls such as call, track and volume control, activate assistant, dual mics, solo bud use and more.

With an IPX4 rating, Jib True is sweat and water-resistant and has a comfortable and noise isolating fit. With Bluetooth capabilities and a wide range of useful features such as the ability to use either bud solo, dual microphones for calls, auto on and easy connectivity, Jib True allows users to truly experience freedom without wires.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, and Official Distributor of Skullcandy in India, said, “We’re so excited to be bringing this incredible update to our Jib franchise. For those looking to try out true wireless earbuds for the first time and at an affordable price, Jib True is it. We’ve packed it with all the essential, must-have features, and we can’t wait for people to start listening without anything holding them back!”

