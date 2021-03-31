Skullcandy Dime truly wireless earbuds launched for Rs 2249

Dime features Intuitive, touch-enabled media controls that enable users to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri.

Skullcandy has today announced the launch of its new truly wireless earbuds Dime at the price range of Rs 2249. The earbuds are now available at Skullcandy.com and major retailers nationwide. Users can choose between three colourways including Dark Blue/Green, Dark Grey and True Black.

Dime boasts up to 12 hours of battery life. When earbuds are removed from the charging case secured with a snap lid, the buds automatically turn on. Easy connection offers a simplified listening experience that’s perfect for those new to true wireless.

Dime features Intuitive, touch-enabled media controls that enable users to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri, all without ever reaching for their devices. There is Auto On/Connect to automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used.



They feature IPX4 certification for sweat and water resistance. There is Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life offered with 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 8.5 hours in the charging case. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, they can be connected to other devices.

“Despite being the fastest growing segment in stereo headphones, true wireless earbuds still account for less than half of the market,” said Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Distributor of Skullcandy in India, referring to 2020 NPD Unit Share data. “Our all-new Dime True Wireless Earbuds are intent on changing that. Offering stellar sound and unmatched simplicity at a price that makes it possible to throw a pair in every bag, Dime breaks down all barriers formerly associated with true wireless.”