Durability, Efficiency X Factor of Our Printers: Brother

Brother printers offer great value for money, giving them a competitive EDGE in India.

“Brother has prioritised durability, cost-efficiency, and superior specifications over the competition, which is why we are succeeding,” said Alok Nigam, Managing Director of Brother International India, to The Mobile Indian.

Nigam emphasised that these attributes have consistently set Brother apart, making the brand a preferred choice for consumers seeking reliable, high-performance printing solutions. He also noted the broad range of products in Brother India’s portfolio, catering to diverse customer needs—from home printing solutions to printers suitable for students and educational purposes.

Addressing a common concern in the Indian market, Nigam spoke about the high costs associated with printer cartridges, which often surpass the price of the printer itself, particularly for laser printers. He stressed Brother’s commitment to affordability, highlighting the introduction of a toner priced at Rs 940, capable of producing 2,600 pages. He pointed out that this represents a significant cost saving compared to other third-party solutions that can exceed Rs 4,000.

Nigam also underscored Brother’s dedication to customer convenience, citing the company’s on-site repair services. “Customers can easily schedule repairs from the comfort of their homes by contacting our customer service,” Nigam said. This approach, he added, ensures timely support without the inconvenience of visiting a service center, reflecting Brother’s focus on enhancing the overall user experience.

Brother India recently unveiled 17 new printers to strengthen its position in the competitive Indian market.

The newly launched lineup includes Mono and Color Printers that support wireless and USB connectivity, as well as integration with the Brother Mobile Connect App. These features enable users to manage documents more efficiently by sending them directly to mobile devices, tablets, or desktops.

The Toner Box Series is positioned as a cost-effective solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) requiring high-volume, quality printing. With its in-box toner, this series offers a 2,600-page yield, reducing printing costs to as low as 33 paise per page. It includes four multifunction printers and two single-function printers.

The Mono Laser Printer Series, designed for SMBs, large corporations, and government offices, offers high print speeds and automatic duplex printing to minimise paper usage. The series, which includes four printers and three multifunction centers, is equipped with a 3,000-page in-box toner and a 5,000-page supply toner, further reducing the cost per page and the need for frequent cartridge replacements.

Additionally, the Color LED Printer and Multifunction Printer series deliver vibrant colour outputs suitable for marketing and other business document needs. The compact and quiet printers offer the same print speeds for both Monochrome and color documents, with two-sided printing capabilities to save paper. The series includes two single-function printers and two multifunction printers designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses with high-quality, cost-effective colour printing.