Shinco rolls out a new Uniwall UI update for its Smart TVs in India

Shinco has today announced that it is rolling out a new update for its range of Smart TVs running on Uniwall UI. The new update comes with a host of interesting features and it brings bug fixes as well.

The update brings new launcher content that will showcase top 15 most trending adn clicked content on Uniwall. Furthermore, the trends will be updated every ten days. The company says that the UI will also discover and promote high-profile launches or new content from its app partners.

Unwill will discover and promote a couple of new features and certified apps like EPICON, Docubay, Gemplex, Flickstree and Alzajeera network. The latest update brings minor changes in the content library. The update will be downloaded on the Shinco Smart TV models automatically, and users will require a Wi-Fi connection or a LAN connection, to let the update install on its own.

Shinco UI is powered by Cloud TV Certified AOSP which has all certified apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda and much more will give you access to 15,00,000+ hours of content and unlimited News channel access without any subscription.

Apart from these benefits, it will also come with preloaded The Movies Box which is one of a kind and comes with free subscriptions and almost 7000+ collections of movies in different languages & genres. It also has CDE, i.e. Content Discovery Engine in which you can search for anything by just entering the keyword on your TV.

