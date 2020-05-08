Advertisement

Shinco resumes the sale of its Smart TVs in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 08, 2020 5:25 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that its range of Smart TVs is now available for purchase from Amazon.
Advertisement

Shinco has today announced that it will resume its Smart TVs sale in green and orange zones in India. The company has revealed that its range of Smart TVs is now available for purchase from Amazon. 

 

The news comes after the government revised its directives to allow e-commerce to sell non-essential items in the Orange and Green zones. Shinco India promises to ensure strict social distancing precautions while operating and delivering products to the customers. 

 

The company has a video rage of Smart TVs including SO3A 80 cm (32) HD Ready LED TV for Rs 6,999,SO328AS 80 cm (32) Smart TV for Rs 8,999 and SO2A 60 cm (24) HD Ready LED TV for Rs 5,499 only. The Full HD Smart TV range includes SO42AS - E50 102cm (40) at Rs 14,499, SO50AS -E50 (49) at Rs 20,599. The company also has4K Quantum Luminit Smart LED TVs including S50QHRD10 124cm (49) at Rs 22,399, S55QHDR10 140cm (55) at a price of Rs 25,999 and S65QHDR10 165cm (65) at Rs 44,699. 

 

The range of Smart TVs come with Uniwall, which is powered by Cloud TV certified AOSP and it comes with a host of apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda and more. 

 

Advertisement

It also comes with Movies that is loaded with 7000+ movies in different languages & genres. It also has a Content Discovery Engine that allows users to search for anything by just entering the keyword on the Smart TV. 

 

The company says that it has a network of more than 800+ service centres pan India. It also offers after-sales support via Shinco mobile application. A customer can request for the installation/repair of the product through the app. Additionally, it allows customers to connect on a real-time chat with the customer care team. The app also helps to find a service centre near user’s location and contact an agent for a fast repair turn-around. The 'Shinco' app is available on Google Play.

 

Shinco 39-inch SO4A LED TV launched in India, priced at Rs 13,990

Shinco introduces World Cup season sale, offers up to 50 percent off on Smart TVs

Shinco launches 32-inch SO328AS Smart LED TV in India at Rs 7,999

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Shinco Shinco Smart TV Shinco Smart TV India Shinco Smart TV launch Shinco India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Telefunken resumes Smart TV sales on Amazon in Green and Orange zones

Thomson TV to begin its sale in orange and green zones after lockdown

Xiaomi Mi Box confirmed to launch in India on May 8 alongside Mi 10 and true wireless earphones

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies