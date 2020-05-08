Shinco resumes the sale of its Smart TVs in India

The company has revealed that its range of Smart TVs is now available for purchase from Amazon.

Shinco has today announced that it will resume its Smart TVs sale in green and orange zones in India. The company has revealed that its range of Smart TVs is now available for purchase from Amazon.

The news comes after the government revised its directives to allow e-commerce to sell non-essential items in the Orange and Green zones. Shinco India promises to ensure strict social distancing precautions while operating and delivering products to the customers.

The company has a video rage of Smart TVs including SO3A 80 cm (32) HD Ready LED TV for Rs 6,999,SO328AS 80 cm (32) Smart TV for Rs 8,999 and SO2A 60 cm (24) HD Ready LED TV for Rs 5,499 only. The Full HD Smart TV range includes SO42AS - E50 102cm (40) at Rs 14,499, SO50AS -E50 (49) at Rs 20,599. The company also has4K Quantum Luminit Smart LED TVs including S50QHRD10 124cm (49) at Rs 22,399, S55QHDR10 140cm (55) at a price of Rs 25,999 and S65QHDR10 165cm (65) at Rs 44,699.

The range of Smart TVs come with Uniwall, which is powered by Cloud TV certified AOSP and it comes with a host of apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda and more.

It also comes with Movies that is loaded with 7000+ movies in different languages & genres. It also has a Content Discovery Engine that allows users to search for anything by just entering the keyword on the Smart TV.

The company says that it has a network of more than 800+ service centres pan India. It also offers after-sales support via Shinco mobile application. A customer can request for the installation/repair of the product through the app. Additionally, it allows customers to connect on a real-time chat with the customer care team. The app also helps to find a service centre near user’s location and contact an agent for a fast repair turn-around. The 'Shinco' app is available on Google Play.