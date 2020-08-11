Advertisement

Shinco announces discounts and offers on its range of TVs during Amazon Freedom Sale 2020

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 3:44 pm

The discounts are on the company's newly launched products and existing models 4K TVs, Smart TVs, as well as Full HD & HD, LED TVs, at no cost EMI.
Shinco is offering massive discounts during this Amazon Freedom Day Sale which is being held till 11th August 2020. The discounts are on the company's newly launched products and existing models 4K TVs, Smart TVs, as well as Full HD & HD, LED TVs, at no cost EMI.

Several other value-added benefits which include cash-backs, hassle-free delivery for the customers, free installation, and many others.

The brand has rolled out SO3A (32) 80cm HD Ready LED TV at a price of Rs 7,599, SO328AS (32) 80cm HD Ready Smart LED TV with UNIWALL at a price of Rs 9,599, Newly launched SO43AS (43) 109cm Fully HD TV at a price of Rs 16,699, S43UQLS (43) 109cm 4K UHD Smart TV at a price of Rs 20,990, SO50QBT (49) 4K UHD at a price of Rs 24,250 and SO55QBT (55) at a price of Rs 28,299.

SO3A 80cm (32)  is available in screen size 60cm and 80cm respectively. The TV comes with A+ grade and HRDP panel to give clear and crisper scenes. The HRDP Technology allows you to enjoy clearer and crispier scenes. In terms of connectivity, there are 2 distinct HDMI inputs and 2 USB inputs so go ahead and access the multimedia content from your other devices. With one click, you can transfer all that data since the TVs also have a built-in USB to USB copy feature.

SHINCO SMART LED TV-SO328AS 80cm (32) also come with 2 HDMI, 2 USB, a mouse cursor on remote, and screen mirroring via E-share. There are 20W speakers, and surround sound effect as well. Smart LED TVs, is available in screen size 80cm, 102can A+ Grade Panel and HRDP Technology that offers an extremely impeccable image quality. There is 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage and it can also play 4k content in 1366x768 HD Resolution and 1920x1080 FHD resolution respectively.

Shinco SO43AS comes with A+ grade panel with a screen resolution of 1920*1080, Quantum Luminit Technology and 1.07 billion colours. This shinco TV comes with 2 USB and 3 HDMI port, A-53 Quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM with a WIFI connectivity. This TV runs on Android 8.0 with UNIWALL-UI (Cloud TV Certified AOSP, Android 8) which includes official apps like Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On, Docubay and many more. The smart tv supports Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube and comes with CDE ( Content Discovery Engine ).

Shinco SO50QBT comes with A+ grade panel with screen resolution of 3840*2160 and Quantum Luminit technology. Talking on the connectivity part these Shinco TV’s comes with 2 USB and 3 HDMI ports, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM with Bluetooth and WIFI connectivity. The TV’s runs on Android version 9.0 with inbuilt UNIWALL - UI (Cloud TV Certified AOSP, Android 9) which includes official apps like Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On, Docubay and many more. The smart tv supports Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube and comes with CDE (Content Discovery Engine ).

Shinco SO55QBT comes with A+ grade panel with a screen resolution of 3840*2160 and Quantum Luminit technology. Talking on the connectivity part these Shinco TV’s comes with 2 USB and 3 HDMI ports, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM with Bluetooth WIFI connectivity. These TV’s runs on Android version 9.0 with inbuilt UNIWALL - UI (Cloud TV Certified AOSP, Android 9) which includes official apps like Disney+Hotstar r, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On, Docubay and many more. The smart tv supports Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube and comes with CDE (Content Discovery Engine ).

