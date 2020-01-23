Sennheiser to announce a new product in home entertainment next month

Sennheiser is looking at announcing the new product towards the beginning of February this year.

Sennheiser, a German audio company, has today announced that it will enter into the new category of home entertainment with its latest launch in February this year. The brand is looking at announcing the new product towards the beginning of February this year.



This premium device is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 2,50,000 - Rs 3,00,000. As per the press release sent by the company, this product is expected to be a one-stop shop solution for all home entertainment needs as there will be no surround speakers or subwoofers to worry about.



Known for delivering incredible 3D immersive sound, the product offers an ultimate audio output to enhance users experience for playback and reality from a single all-in-one device. It also offers the option to personalize sound output. The product also features five different settings to enjoy movies, music, sports, news and a wide range of scenarios.

Previously, Sennheiser launched its premium wireless headphones in India - Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3. It comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990. These headphones come with 3 active noise cancellation modes along with transparent hearing feature, which allows users to either block surround sound or stay aware of the environment. It comes with Auto On/off feature that turns on or off music when the ear cups are folded open or closed. The Momentum Wireless 3 comes with a three-button interface that gives control of audio and calls. One can also access voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.



The headphones also come with the Smart Pause feature that uses a proximity sensor to pause audio when the headphones are removed and play it back when the user wears it. The wireless headphones come with 42mm transducers to reproduce balanced depth and high-quality speaker performance. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and support codecs including aptXTM, AAC, and SBC, as well as aptXTM Low Latency.

