Select Realme smartphones now receiving Smooth Scrolling feature

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 25, 2020 5:12 pm

Smooth Scrolling feature allows for a visually smoother, faster effect when scrolling content downwards or upwards.
Realme has started rolling out a new Smooth Scrolling feature to its select smartphones running Realme UI. This feature allows for a visually smoother, faster effect when scrolling content downwards or upwards.

With this feature turned on not, only does the content scrolls faster, but with just one swipe upwards the scrolling stops much later and reaches further down the page. To activate this feature head over to Settings → realme Lab → and turn on “Smooth scrolling”.
The new feature makes the infinite scrolling on social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others smoother. The company noted that this feature is part of our realme lab project and will be available to all Realme devices running Realme UI very soon.

Meanwhile, as per a report by XDA Developers, the phones that have received the Smooth Scrolling feature so far are Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Meanwhile, Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones are teased to launch in India soon. Realme 7 will be available in two colour options including Mist Blue and Mist White. The smartphone will be available in three memory variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant. Realme 7 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

Realme 7 Pro will be available in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver colour options. The smartphone will be available in two memory options - 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

