Select Airtel Fiber plans now come with bundled Netflix Subscription.

Airtel has announced that Netflix now comes bundled with select Airtel Fiber plans. Airtel broadband subscribers can now enjoy the best of local and global series and films on Netflix at no extra cost. Some of the plans now have Netflix subscription included. This comes at a time when Airtel Fiber’s competitior Tata Play recently also started bundling Netflix plans with its Binge subscription.

Netflix is bundled with two Airtel broadband plans – the Airtel Professional plan (INR 1498/month) and the Airtel Infinity Plan (INR 3999/month). Airtel subscribers who buy or upgrade to the Airtel Professional plan get monthly access to Netflix’s Basic plan (for INR 199/month) and those with the Airtel Infinity plan get monthly access to Netflix’s premium plan (for INR 649/month).

Netflix’s bundles with Airtel have been “thoughtfully curated so that you and your family can discover and enjoy the most entertaining stories from around the world. From Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game, the gripping series, Mai, Malayalam cinema’s first superhero Minnal Murali, blockbusters like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do, ‘83 and Sooryavanshi to Squid Game, Money Heist and The Adam Project and more. Because, Netflix is for All”, said the company.

How to activate Netflix on Airtel broadband plans:

On ‘Discover Thanks Benefit’ page on the Airtel Thanks app, scroll down and find ‘Netflix’ in the ‘Enjoy your rewards’ section. Select ‘Claim’, followed by ‘Proceed’ on the Netflix product description page. The customer will be redirected to the Netflix website to complete activation. Alternatively, customers can visit the Airtel website to activate the plan.

Meanwhile, Airtel recently also announced that it has partnered with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to create a 5G Connected Ambulance that transforms access to healthcare and save lives in emergency situations. The demonstration was conducted in Bengaluru over the 5G trial spectrum allotted to Airtel by the Department of Telecom, conveyed the company.