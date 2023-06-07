Seagate Ultra Touch HDD launched in India: Know details

Seagate today introduced in India, their new Seagate Ultra Touch HDD that is designed with sustainability as the key element. This latest addition to Seagate’s line of external backup storage drives is created from 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight and features 100% recyclable packaging, according to the company.

Seagate Ultra Touch HDD: Price, Features

The new Ultra Touch HDD is now available on Amazon for purchase with a range of capacity at 2TB for Rs 7,499, 4TB for Rs 10,499, and 5TB for Rs 12,999.

The new Seagate Ultra Touch HDD is part of Seagate’s commitment to a sustainable, inclusive, and ethical datasphere, says the brand. The Ultra Touch HDD feature soft tones and a smooth design. It is available in two colour options — cloud white and pebble grey.

The Ultra Touch HDD comes with USB-C connectivity and is compatible with Windows PCs, Macs and Chromebooks so you can store media and documents universally regardless of the operating system.

The HDDs also come with a complimentary 6-Month Mylio Photos subscription and 6-Month Dropbox Backup Plan on top of the three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services that will help user defend against any potential data loss.

Samsung launched a new 4TB portable storage device, however, it was a rugged SSD. Launched earlier this year, it is called the T7 Portable Shield SSD. The SSD from Samsung is equipped with a read speed reaching as high as 1,050 MB/s and a size as compact as a credit card. This SSD seems like a suitable storage device for those who create a lot of content and others who have large amounts of data to store.