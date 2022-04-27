Samsung Rugged T7 Shield Portable SSD launched in India

Samsung today announced the launch of its latest external storage device, the T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive (PSSD), bringing enhanced performance and reliability in a durable, credit card size design. The T7 Shield is the newest addition to the Samsung T7 Portable SSD family that includes the T7, a daily driver that provides fast speeds in a sleek design, and the T7 Touch, an award-winning PSSD with a built-in fingerprint sensor for enhanced data protection.

Available in beige, black and blue colours, the T7 Shield is offered in 1TB and 2TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases. Priced at Rs 22,999 for 2TB and Rs 12,999 for 1TB, the T7 Shield will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. The drive comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable in the box.

The T7 Shield is Samsung’s most durable PSSD to date as per the company, making it ideal for outdoor content creators or travelers who need data-rich experience without having to worry about data loss from exposure to the elements or life’s mishaps. Further, the T7 Shield is shock-resistant from drops of up to three meters, while being IP65-certified as dustproof and water resistant. Despite the new rugged design, the T7 Shield is compact and lightweight, weighing a mere 98 grams.

The T7 Shield SSD delivers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s, which are the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard, claims Samsung. It is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs).

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India starting at Rs 26,499

Samsung says that it has also optimized the inside and outside of the product, by changing the surface material and improving the software in the T7 Shield, to solve the performance degradation and overheating that occur when transferring large files. Due to this change, there is no performance degradation even when files of 2TB are moved at once, and heat generation is minimized, which help solve the inconvenience that consumers may experience.

Designed to work across multiple devices, Samsung’s T7 Shield can store large numbers of pictures, games as well as 4K and 8K videos whether on a PC, Mac, Smartphone (Android), or game console. Additionally, the T7 Shield has strengthened security (256-bit AES, Advanced Encryption Standard) with hardware encryption so that consumer data can be safely protected even if the T7 shield is lost. Plus, it provides access to Samsung’s Magician Software which lets users to conveniently manage the drive.