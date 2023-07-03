Scorn, Xbox Exclusive Game, Might be Coming to PS5 Soon

Have you heard of Scorn? It’s a survival horror game that was developed by Ebb Software, a Serbian company, and is currently only available on Xbox. However, there have been some hints on Scorn’s official Twitter account that suggest it may soon be coming to PlayStation 5.

Scorn, released on 14th October 2023, set in a nightmarish universe, is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game, that was exclusive to Xbox alone. It revolves around the around surviving idea of being thrown and lost somewhere in a mystic world. Scorn asks players to explore different interconnected regions in an alarming environment.

Ebb Software Hints

In a series of Tweets, Scorn has indicated its course to the PlayStation 5. Even though there is no direct and official comment on it, the announcement is anticipated soon. Scorn offered several hints so far, and the communities were fast in solving them.

In shadows cast and darkness deep, A shape emerges from secrets to keep. Three edges meet, they intertwine, Within their grasp, sorrow does entwine. – Scorn (@scorn_game) June 25, 2023

Communities have gone ahead to suspect Triangle for – Three Edges Meet. A triangle is suspected for the Triangle button in the PlayStation controller.

I am a variable, mysterious, and unknown, I leave my mark, a treasure shown. The 24th of my kind, my power multiplies, a target, a letter of only two lines. Also See: Summer Game Fest 2023: Top 15 Games Launchings Soon — SCORN (@SCORN_GAME) JUNE 25, 2023

The 24th letter is X, pointing towards the ‘X’ button in the PS controller.

Another tweet by Scorn posted a video of a game’s startup screen with Morse code being played on top, which has been decoded as a circle.

A Twitter user TranshumanistGamer has tweeted that the series of tweets have given us a Triangle, X, and a circle. So we just have to get a square for a complete set of PlayStation controller buttons.