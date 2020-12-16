Advertisement

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke audio player launched at Rs 19,990 in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2020 10:53 am

Latest News

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke comes preloaded with 5,000 Hindi songs with over 130 stations based on artists, specials, and Ameen Sayani’s classic radio show, Geetmala.
Advertisement

Saregama has announced the launch of its new Carvaan Karaoke audio player in India. The Saregama Carvaan Karaoke is priced at Rs 19,990 and is available for purchase from Saregama’s official website, Amazon.in and Flipkart.

 

The Carvaan Karaoke comes in a Metallic Red colour option. It does not require any internet support and play without ads. It comes with 1-year door-step warranty.

Advertisement

 

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke specifications, features

 

The Saregama Carvaan Karaoke features built-in screen that comes with a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. It has two speakers of 5W output each. The audio player comes pre-loaded with 1000 karaoke Tracks displayed via an inbuilt screen. The Karaoke lyrics can be seen on the inbuilt Karaoke screen or TV/ Projector via HDMI.

 

Similar to the Carvaan 2.0, the audio player comes preloaded with 5,000 Hindi songs with over 130 stations based on artists, specials, and Ameen Sayani’s classic radio show, Geetmala. It comes with an option to switch between FM/AM radio, USB, Aux-In or Bluetooth. The player also comes bundled with 2 wireless Mics. The two Mics along with remote can be used to control all Karaoke functions like changing the track, selection of the song, volume or echo control etc.

 

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke packs a 4,000mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. Additional features include FM/ AM radio connectivity, USB port, HDMI and 3.5 mm audio jack for connecting external speakers/ headphones.


The Wi-Fi category allows you to connect with your home Wi-Fi and offers content for each member of your family. To enjoy Wi-Fi-based stations connect Carvaan to a Wi-Fi network using the ‘Saregama Carvaan’ app. It gives you access to additional 15000 Hindi songs along with hundreds of daily updated Wi-Fi-based audio stations. The Wi-Fi-based stations include content spread across genres like Devotional, Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, Kids, Entertainment & many more. 

 

The new Carvaan Karaoke weighs 2.3kgs and measures 288x226x84.2mm.

Saregama launches Carvaan GX01 earphones for Rs 1,599

Saregama Carvaan Camouflage Green music player launched in India

Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched for Rs 4,590

Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Kids Bluetooth Speaker for Rs 2,990

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon launches Live Translation for Six Languages on Echo devices

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro announced with 7.8-inch e-ink display and quad core processor

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies