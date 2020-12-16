Saregama Carvaan Karaoke audio player launched at Rs 19,990 in India

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke comes preloaded with 5,000 Hindi songs with over 130 stations based on artists, specials, and Ameen Sayani’s classic radio show, Geetmala.

Advertisement

Saregama has announced the launch of its new Carvaan Karaoke audio player in India. The Saregama Carvaan Karaoke is priced at Rs 19,990 and is available for purchase from Saregama’s official website, Amazon.in and Flipkart.

The Carvaan Karaoke comes in a Metallic Red colour option. It does not require any internet support and play without ads. It comes with 1-year door-step warranty.

Advertisement

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke specifications, features

The Saregama Carvaan Karaoke features built-in screen that comes with a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. It has two speakers of 5W output each. The audio player comes pre-loaded with 1000 karaoke Tracks displayed via an inbuilt screen. The Karaoke lyrics can be seen on the inbuilt Karaoke screen or TV/ Projector via HDMI.

Similar to the Carvaan 2.0, the audio player comes preloaded with 5,000 Hindi songs with over 130 stations based on artists, specials, and Ameen Sayani’s classic radio show, Geetmala. It comes with an option to switch between FM/AM radio, USB, Aux-In or Bluetooth. The player also comes bundled with 2 wireless Mics. The two Mics along with remote can be used to control all Karaoke functions like changing the track, selection of the song, volume or echo control etc.

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke packs a 4,000mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. Additional features include FM/ AM radio connectivity, USB port, HDMI and 3.5 mm audio jack for connecting external speakers/ headphones.



The Wi-Fi category allows you to connect with your home Wi-Fi and offers content for each member of your family. To enjoy Wi-Fi-based stations connect Carvaan to a Wi-Fi network using the ‘Saregama Carvaan’ app. It gives you access to additional 15000 Hindi songs along with hundreds of daily updated Wi-Fi-based audio stations. The Wi-Fi-based stations include content spread across genres like Devotional, Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, Kids, Entertainment & many more.

The new Carvaan Karaoke weighs 2.3kgs and measures 288x226x84.2mm.