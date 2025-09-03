Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold May Launch By October, Project Mohan XR Headset to Tag Along

Samsung could be gearing up for another Unpacked event later this month, with reports pointing to the possible debut of its first tri-foldable smartphone — rumored as the Galaxy Z TriFold — alongside the long-awaited Project Moohan XR headset.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the event is likely to take place on September 29th in South Korea, with additional hardware announcements also on the cards. “We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year,” Samsung said earlier this year. Among the announcements at the event could be a pair of so-called Galaxy Glasses, tipped to come with Galaxy AI integration.

Backing this claim, ET News reports that Samsung is preparing for a reveal “as early as next month,” with a wider launch expected in November. As for the Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung reportedly isn’t expecting blockbuster sales right away. Only about 50,000 unitsare said to be in production, serving as a test run to measure consumer demand — a strategy similar to the one Samsung used with the original Galaxy Fold. That gamble ultimately paid off, as the Galaxy Z Fold series is now one of the company’s more successful premium lineups after an initially slow start.

However, the tri-fold may remain limited in scope, at least initially. Rumors suggest it could launch exclusively in South Korea and China, repeating history of what Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Fold SE last year. Given the limited production numbers and Korea-based event, a region-locked release this fall wouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Galaxy Z TriFold hasn’t been leaked completely as of now, but some of its features have, including support for wireless charging and NFC payments. A charging animation from one of the recent One UI builds has also suggested that the device will have two inner-folding screens instead of an outer folding one we have seen on Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate.