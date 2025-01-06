Samsung Vision AI for TVs Announced, Neo QLED 8K QN990F, Samsung Frame Pro TVs Tag Along

At CES 2025, Samsung announced the launch of Samsung Vision AI for its TVs, delivering personal AI-powered screens to “enrich your everyday life.” Alongside, Samsung also unveiled the latest flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F and other updates to its Lifestyle TVs and future display technologies, including the Frame Pro model in the Samsung Frame series TVs.

Samsung Vision AI: All Details

Samsung Vision AI adds the ability to make your Samsung TV aware of its surroundings, adaptive to user preferences and autonomous in delivering intuitive features. At the core of Samsung Vision AI are its personalized features, which redefine how users interact with their screens.

Click to Search offers instant information about what’s on screen — whether identifying an actor or exploring displayed content — all without disrupting the viewing experience.

offers instant information about what’s on screen — whether identifying an actor or exploring displayed content — all without disrupting the viewing experience. Live Translate, powered by on-device AI translation model, eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations, allowing viewers to enjoy global content seamlessly.

eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations, allowing viewers to enjoy global content seamlessly. Generative Wallpaper transforms screens into dynamic, personalized art canvases, allowing users to make images that perfectly match their taste or occasion.

Beyond personalization, Samsung Vision AI positions screens as central hubs for smarter living through integration with the SmartThings ecosystem:

Home Insights provides real-time updates about your household environment, including safety alerts and daily updates, ensuring peace of mind whether users are home or away from home.

provides real-time updates about your household environment, including safety alerts and daily updates, ensuring peace of mind whether users are home or away from home. Pet and Family Care keeps a watchful eye on loved ones, detecting unusual behavior in both pets and family members. It enhances comfort by automatically adjusting room settings, like dimming the lights when a child falls asleep, while providing real-time updates and recorded events through TVs.

Samsung Vision AI also delivers advancements in picture and sound quality. On-device AI picture and sound technologies analyze content and environmental factors in real time, dynamically adjusting visuals and audio for an optimized experience.

Samsung has also collaborated with various AI partners such as Microsoft, to add Microsoft Copilot to the new Smart TVs and Smart Monitors. This partnership will enable users to explore a wide range of Copilot services, including personalized content recommendations.

Samsung also plans to work closely with leading AI partners such as Google and others to expand what Vision AI can do. With Samsung Vision AI, Samsung says it is “redefining what screens can do — delivering personalized, intelligent experiences that adapt to users’ needs, simplify their routines and enhance their daily lives.”

Samsung Vision AI features aew now integrated across its TV lineup — including Neo QLED, OLED and QLED, and The Frame models. It’s unclear whether these features would also be made available to the older models in these series.

Read More: Samsung to Equip 2025 Samsung TVs and Soundbars with Eclipsa Audio Technology: Details

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990F, Samsug Frame Pro

Samsung’s most advanced TV to date, the Neo QLED 8K QN990F is designed to deliver unparalleled performance, sleek design and smarter AI-driven experiences. Powered by the latest NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, the TV leverages a suite of on-device AI features to enhance picture quality, sound clarity and overall viewing experience:

8K AI Upscaling Pro: Elevates lower-resolution content up to stunning 8K quality, ensuring incredible detail and clarity in every frame.

Elevates lower-resolution content up to stunning 8K quality, ensuring incredible detail and clarity in every frame. Auto HDR Remastering Pro: Analyzes content frame by frame, applying scene-adaptive color expansion for lifelike visuals and vibrant colors, even in dark scenes.

Analyzes content frame by frame, applying scene-adaptive color expansion for lifelike visuals and vibrant colors, even in dark scenes. Adaptive Sound Pro: Uses AI to separate and optimize sound components like speech, music and sound effects, delivering clear, balanced audio.

Uses AI to separate and optimize sound components like speech, music and sound effects, delivering clear, balanced audio. Color Booster Pro: Enriches color expression with AI-driven scene analysis and enhanced image processing for each frame.

Enriches color expression with AI-driven scene analysis and enhanced image processing for each frame. AI Mode: Adaptively optimizes picture and sound leveraging AI-based content recognition and TV area analysis for an optimal viewing experience in any setting.

Samsung further announced the expansion of Samsung Art Store and the launch of The Frame Pro. Samsung Art Store now features over 3,000 curated works from prestigious global partners, including MoMA and the estates of Magritte and Basquiat. For 2025, this expanded collection is available not only on The Frame and MICRO LED series but also on Neo QLED and QLED models.

Complementing The Frame, Samsung unveiled The Frame Pro, the latest model of the lineup, which enhances the art and entertainment experience with advanced Neo QLED picture quality — delivering brighter colors, sharper contrasts and improved local dimming for deeper blacks. Powered by the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, The Frame Pro offers unparalleled picture quality for both artwork and video content.

It also comes with the innovative Wireless One Connect, allowing for more flexible installations that blend in seamlessly with their environment. Wireless One Connect will be the hub where you’ll be able to connect other devices to the TV, such as a gaming console. The Wireless One Connect hub would then connect wirelessly to the Frame Pro.