Samsung UV Sterilizer launched in India for Rs 3599

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 2:52 pm

The Samsung UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99 per cent of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans.
Samsung has today launched a new personal hygiene product for devices - UV Sterilizer. The Samsung UV Sterilizer will be available for purchase from August 2020 at Samsung offline stores, Samsung’s online store and all other retail channels for a price of Rs 3599.

It comes with Wireless Charging that can be used to quickly disinfect your Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds and Smart Watch in just 10 minutes. Any device with Qi-compatible wireless charging can be charged. UV Sterilizer can be accessed with a single button that switches the device on and off. The device automatically switches off after 10 minutes, allowing users to sanitize their belongings.

The UV sterilizer, comes in a sleek and compact design that can be carried around easily. The sterilizing box has been designed to disinfect essential items and even bigger smartphones like Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note10+, among others. The box comes with dual UV lights that sterilize both top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside.

The UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99 per cent of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans, according to tests done by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS.
The UV Sterilizer is manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and is designed to fit a variety of device sizes so you can sterilize many of the products you use the most.

 
“At Samsung, we are constantly working to develop meaningful innovations that help improve the lives of our consumers. In today’s world, personal hygiene is more important than ever, and to help combat the spread of bacteria and germs, we’re introducing a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging. The UV Sterilizer is a perfect and compact device to keep our personal daily belongings germ free, protected and disinfected,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

