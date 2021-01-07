Samsung unveils 2021 lineup with Neo QLED and Micro LED TV

By 2022, Samsung is committing to expand its Voice Guide feature which provides audio guidance for people with the deaf and people with low vision.

Advertisement

Samsung Electronics has today unveiled its 2021 portfolio of Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV displays during its first-ever virtual First Look event ahead of CES 2021. The new The 2021 line adds new features such as Caption Moving, Sign Language Zoom and Multi-Output Audio.

By 2022, Samsung is committing to expand its Voice Guide feature which provides audio guidance for people with the deaf and people with low vision.

Advertisement

Samsung Neo QLED TVs features, specifications

Samsung is introducing a whole new display technology, Neo QLED, to its flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models. Quantum Mini LED is precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor. The Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality

Samsung designed the Quantum Mini LED to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED. Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs. Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, preventing blooming—and allowing viewers to enjoy content as its meant to be seen. Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps which helps to make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models offer smart features like Smart Trainer, Super Ultrawide GameView, Game Bar, Google Duo and PC on TV. During and post-workout, Smart Trainer provides feedback on form, helps you count your reps, and estimates calories burned.

Super Ultrawide GameView gives gamers the option to play not only at the wide 21:9 aspect ratio, but even at the ultrawide 32:9 ratio. And Game Bar lets players quickly monitor and adjust critical aspects of play.

With Google Duo, consumers can use their phone to initiate a high-quality, high-speed video call that up to 32 people can join. PC on TV on Samsung devices allows consumers to connect a PC to the TV, enabling working and learning from home through the TV screen with a connected mouse, keyboard, and PC. Consumers can also directly access MS Office 365 through the TV’s web browser to create and edit documents.

Samsung MicroLED TVs



Samsung has made Micro LED available in a traditional TV form factor for the first time. Available in 110’’, 99’’, and smaller sizes by the end of the year, the new MICRO LED line uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and colour filters utilized in conventional displays. It is self-illuminating, producing stunningly lifelike colours and brightness through its 24 million individually controlled LEDs.

Samsung The Frame 2021



Samsung's 2021 portfolio also takes its lifestyle TV category to new levels with a new version of The Frame. Since launching in 2017, The Frame has redefined the television, transforming displays into stunning works of art, with over one million units sold.

The 2021 version builds on The Frame’s innovative legacy, offering a more customizable experience in a slimmer form. The Frame is about half thinner4 compared to previous iterations, mirroring the depth of a traditional picture frame. New attachable bezel options come in five colour options and two different customizable styles.

With a subscription to The Frame’s all-new Art Store, consumers will be able to enjoy 1,400+ carefully curated pieces. Samsung’s new AI-based auto-curation technology better analyzes individual consumer preferences to recommend artwork.