Samsung TV Plus coming to India next year, confirms company

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 22, 2020 1:13 pm

Samsung TV Plus is available for free to Samsung smart TV users.
Samsung Electronics has announced that Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free Smart TV video service, which delivers instant access to news, sports, entertainment and more, has now expanded to 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide, bringing access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVs.

 

Samsung TV Plus is available for free to Samsung smart TV users. TV Plus now partners with around 300 of the world’s leading broadcast networks, content platforms and digital creators to provide Samsung Smart TV owners a premium at-home viewing experience. With the new expansion, Samsung continues to add top tier channels and content familiar with TV viewers.

Recent platform expansions have brought the total market presence to 12, with new additions that include Australia and Brazil; existing markets include the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Korea.

 

In 2021, Samsung will continue to expand TV Plus to other markets, with plans to launch in Mexico, India, Sweden and more European countries. Samsung Galaxy device users can also expect added functionality and additional devices to become available in the coming months.

 

“We have seen TVs become the centre of entertainment – from being a source of news to a streaming on-demand partner,” said Seline Sangsook Han, Senior Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With our latest expansion into new markets and content line-up, we hope that TV Plus continues to be a premium at-home destination for Samsung Smart TV users all over the world.”

